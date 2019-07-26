Marlon Hargis, keyboardist for Exile, won't ever forget the fall of 1978.
That was the year the band's song, "Kiss You All Over," hit the top of the Billboard charts on Sept. 30 -- and stayed there for a month.
The success of that song was enough to propel the Lexington band into a career in country music in the 1980s.
And keep it still on the road today.
At 8 p.m. Saturday, Exile will perform in the main arena at the Daviess County Lions Club Fairgrounds in Philpot -- for the first time since 1990.
"It was amazing," Hargis said. "We had recorded the song on an album and the record company wanted to release it as a single. The band wasn't in favor of that. We didn't think it was the best song. Fortunately, the record company made the decision."
He said, "We were still playing sock hops, weddings and small clubs. The song wasn't getting much reaction at our shows. Then, the record company called and said it was really moving. One week, we were playing for door money at a club in Lexington and the next week we were in LA on 'Midnight Special'. The next year or two, we were in a daze."
The song ranked at No. 5 for all of 1978, according to Billboard.
In 2010, Billboard ranked "Kiss" ninth on its list of "The 50 Sexiest Songs Of All Time."
"We had spent 15 years getting to that point," Hargis said. "But the next few years, we didn't have much success. So, we switched to country. Songs we had recorded were becoming country hits for other artists. And country music was changing a lot. We didn't have to change our sound very much."
Country hits followed -- "Woke Up in Love," "I Don't Want to Be a Memory," "Give Me One More Chance," "She's a Miracle," "She's Too Good to Be True," "I Can't Get Close Enough" and others.
The hits stopped coming in the '90s and band members came and went.
Hargis had been with the band since the early 1970s.
"I forget the year," he said. "But it was long before 'Kiss You All Over.''
The band -- then called "The Exiles" -- formed in 1963 when all the original members were high school students in Richmond.
They toured with Dick Clark's Caravan of Stars in Kentucky in 1965.
The name was shortened to Exile in 1973.
"We reformed the band 10 or 11 years ago," Hargis said. "But none of us like to travel. We might drive 20 hours for a two-hour show and that's rough."
He said, "We'll probably do about 70 shows this year. At our age -- I just turned 70 -- that's not bad. That's about right."
Exile, Hargis said, doesn't "fit in today's country music. There aren't many distinctive voices in country music today. A couple, but not many. And there aren't a lot of great songs."
'Garage Tapes'
Earlier this month, the band released an album called, "Garage Tapes."
"In the late 70s and early 80s, we did studio work in a converted garage in Lexington," Hargis said. "It closed in the late '80s after the owner died. We thought all the pre-recordings we had done there were lost. But J.P. (Pennington) found them in a closet. We put 30 of them on a CD that we released this month. Some of them sound different than the version that was released because songs evolve during the recording process. I'm excited about the project."
Some of the songs, like Muhlenberg County native Merle Travis' "16 tons," had been recorded but rarely played in live shows.
"We've been doing it on shows this summer and the audiences like it," Hargis said.
The Daviess County Lions Club is sponsoring the show in an effort to get the fairgrounds used more often.
The club will have a beer garden and concessions at the show.
Tickets are $50 for VIP seating and $20 for general admission.
Children 13 and younger are admitted free when accompanied by a paying adult.
Tickets are available at OwensboroTickets.com or by calling 270-687-8800.
Gates open at 5 p.m.
