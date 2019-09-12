There's plenty to love on this list of fall's returning shows -- I've already seen an episode of Olivia Colman's takeover as Queen Elizabeth II in Netflix's "The Crown" and, as expected, she's perfect for the part. Elsewhere, a number of notable favorites are kicking off their final seasons, including "The Good Place," "The Deuce," "Empire," "Madam Secretary," "Mr. Robot," "Silicon Valley" and CW's stalwart "Supernatural."
I've starred (*) some recommendations to help you prioritize. Good luck with that.
All Times CST.
