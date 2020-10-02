Final 2020 Downtown Cruise-in is Saturday

Last month, the Sunset Cruisers finally got to have their first Downtown Cruise-in of 2020.
And Saturday, they’ll have their last cruise-in of the year.
“It’s been a strange year,” Steve McNatton, club spokesman, said this week.
“A lot of people are still very concerned about this virus,” he said. “I am. I’ve lost three friends to it. It’s a scary time. But we’re doing everything we can to make this safe.”
People should wear masks and social distance while looking at the vintage automobiles, McNatton said.
The weather, he said, should be perfect.
The National Weather Service is calling for sunny skies and a high of about 66 degrees.
Last month, McNatton said, “We had around 250 cars and more kept coming after we stopped counting.”
All makes and models of vehicles are welcome at the event, but each month the Cruisers highlight a different type.
This is Jeep month.
“Last year, we had 120 Jeeps and they kept coming in after we stopped counting,” McNatton said.
He said, “That’s a very unique club. They go places together. They’re a show within a show.”
As the days get shorter this fall, the cruise-in gets earlier.
“We’ll be setting up at 2 p.m.,” McNatton said. “The cruise-in is from 3 to dark.”
That’s about 6:30 p.m.
“We’re trying to make it fun,” McNatton said. “We’re tickled to death that we can do this.”
He said, “We’re already working on next year. But who knows what will be happening by then?”
McNatton said, “Our goal in the beginning was to bring more people back downtown. And downtown is full of people again. Hopefully, we’ll be back to normal by next year.”
In 2013, the car club moved its monthly cruise-ins from Towne Square Mall to downtown in an effort to help bring more people downtown at a time when Smothers Park was still under construction and the convention center hadn’t opened.
Pedestrian traffic has increased substantially since then.
The vintage vehicles, along with some newer ones, line Second Street — and the side streets — between Daviess and Frederica streets during the cruise-ins.
McNatton said downtown restaurants were very busy last month during the cruise-in.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
