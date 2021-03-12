Lacy Green, a Nashville singer-songwriter, was born in Andy Griffith country.
She grew up in Pilot Mountain, North Carolina — Mount Pilot, in the old “Andy Griffith Show.”
And in high school, she was a waitress at Aunt Bea’s, a restaurant in Mount Airy — Griffith’s hometown, which served as the model for Mayberry on the show.
Sounds like the perfect back story for a country-bluegrass musician.
Green will be in Owensboro to perform with fellow songwriters Madison Lewis and Adam Wood at 7 p.m. on Thursday in Woodward Theatre at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum.
Tickets are $10 online at www.bluegrasshall.org.
It’s part of “The Nashville Songwriter” series sponsored by Jagoe Homes.
The three were scheduled to be in Owensboro last month, but the show was postponed by bad weather.
Green said she’s familiar with Owensboro.
“I’ve been to ROMP several times,” she said recently. “But this will be my first time to perform there.”
It’s been a long, hard year for musicians with most venues closed by the coronavirus pandemic.
But the number of cases is starting to drop and more people are getting vaccinated.
“It seems like we’re finally starting to turn the corner on this,” Green said. “Venues are putting up more dates. Sometimes, it feels like we’ve been doing this for five years and sometimes it feels like a lot less than a year. But now that we have the vaccine and stuff, it’s looking better.”
She said, “I’m very excited to get back to performing. There are so many great places to perform. I want them to survive, not just as a performer, but as a fan.”
Green grew up singing with her family.
Her father played in bands around North Carolina and when she was 13, he taught her to play guitar.
“I started performing when I was about 13 and I could talk people into giving me $20 to play,” Green said. “That was better than any other job I could get. There was lots of bluegrass, country, folk, gospel and even Motown when I was growing up.”
She said, “I loved Alison Krauss, James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt. When I was a kid, ‘O Brother, Where Art Thou’ was making bluegrass hit the mainstream.”
When Green was a senior in college, she started making trips to Nashville to pitch her songs.
And nine years ago, she made the move to Nashville.
“It was a big move,” Green said. “Nashville is pretty big, but it’s a good blend of small-town friendliness and big city. I always joke that I wish I could say I was a nurse or something when somebody asks what I do. Everybody in Nashville seems to be a musician.”
Forbes magazine wrote last year, “Bart Herbison, executive director of the Nashville Songwriters Association International, estimates that the number of working songwriters in Nashville has dropped from 4,000 in the ‘90s to approximately 1,000 today.”
That’s almost as many songwriters in Nashville as there were people in Pilot Mountain, when Green was growing up.
She’s also in a band — The Wonderful Nobodies — with two of her best friends, Seth Taylor and Aaron Williams.
“They grew up playing bluegrass,” Green said. “I was a fan, but they were playing it and winning contests.”
In the past nine years, she’s made her first radio tour, released two EPs and signed her first publishing deal with Dan Hodges Music.
And Green has performed at CMA Fest, The Bluebird Café, Tin Pan South, The Station Inn and the Key West Songwriter’s Festival.
Next week, she can add the Hall of Fame to her list of credits.
