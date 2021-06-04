When country singer Lee Greenwood steps on stage with the Owensboro Symphony for the free “Summer Salute” concert in McConnell Plaza at 7 p.m. Saturday, it will be like a homecoming of sorts.
The Los Angeles native performed in the Showroom Lounge of the old Executive Inn Rivermont a number of times, starting around 1984.
Executive Inn owner Bob Green “was a personal friend,” he said.
What’s now the Kentucky Legend Pier behind the Owensboro Convention Center is where the Showroom Lounge was back then.
David Harrison, who was Showroom manager in the 1980s, became Greenwood’s road manager for a few years.
“David will be at the show Saturday,” Greenwood said.
And he says, “Several people in my organization are from Owensboro.”
He got his big break in the music business in 1980, when he was signed by MCA records.
“I was touring 300 days a year for three years,” Greenwood said. “I did all my writing on the bus.”
And one night in 1983, somewhere in either Arkansas or Texas, he began writing, “If tomorrow all the things were gone, I worked for all my life/and I had to start again with just my children and my wife...”
After more than 20 years in the music business, Greenwood had written the song that would change his life.
“God Bless The USA” reached No. 7 on Billboard’s country singles chart in 1984.
But it had another surge in popularity in 1990 and 1991 during the Gulf War, in 2001 after the Sept. 11 attacks and again in 2003 during the U.S. invasion of Iraq.
It’s been used in the campaigns of Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush and Donald Trump.
And Greenwood said he’s also allowed a couple of Democrats in Tennessee to use the song.
“I had wanted to write a song like that during Vietnam, but I never got around to it,” he said. “I had done USO shows and other shows for the military and I had a good taste for the military. It is an enduring song.”
George W. Bush appointed Greenwood to the National Endowment for the Arts board.
Barack Obama reappointed him and he’s still serving under Joe Biden.
The song, Greenwood said, has spanned four decades and is still in demand today.
Symphony officials said that’s why they wanted to do Saturday’s celebration with him.
Greenwood said, “Owensboro is the last date before my wife and our sons leave on vacation. My wife and I were hermits during COVID. Now we’re itching to travel.”
He’ll also be singing “I.O.U.,” “Wind Beneath My Wings,” “Statue of Liberty” and a couple of other songs.
This may be Owensboro’s last chance to see Greenwood perform.
He’s 78 and retirement is beckoning.
“New Year’s Eve 2022 will be my last show,” Greenwood said. “Then my wife and I are going to travel.”
He’s also getting into bourbon, like several other celebrities.
Lee Greenwood Signature Bourbon was released last weekend along with his True American Vodka and Whiskey.
People attending the concert should bring blankets or lawn chairs to sit in.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.