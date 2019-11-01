HoF to screen 'Bluegrass Country Soul'

Carlton Haney's 1971 Labor Day festival at Blue Grass Park, Camp Springs, North Carolina, is legendary among bluegrass fans, filmmaker Albert Ihde says.
That's why he worked to restore the footage from an old 35-millimeter film that was shot during the festival.
And Saturday night at 7 p.m., Ihde will premiere the restored film -- "Bluegrass Country Soul" -- in Woodward Theatre inside the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum.
"It happened at a time between two generations," he said. "The pioneers like Earl Scruggs and Ralph Stanley were there and the new guys -- Sam Bush, Del McCoury and Ricky Skaggs -- were just starting out. The Country Gentlemen was a very popular band. The New Deal String Band did rock songs. Sam Bush said it was the weekend that everything changed in bluegrass."
The New Deal String Band has been called the "the first truly hippie bluegrass band."
They mixed the songs of Bob Dylan, the Beatles and the Rolling Stones with traditional bluegrass.
"Newgrass" was new then, Ihde said.
"And it was the only festival to that time that had been filmed," he said.
Chris Joslin, executive director of the Hall of Fame, said Bush calls the film "bluegrass' home movie."
Ihde said several of the musicians featured in the film -- including Bill Emerson, Bobby Osborne, Akira Otsuka and Ronnie Reno -- are expected to attend Saturday night's screening.
"A lot of the musicians have passed on," he said. "But some of the next-of-kin will be there."
The screening is free, but reservations are recommended.
They are available at bluegrasshall.org.
Joslin said several seats are still available.
Ihde said earlier that he will donate a copy of the film to the Hall of Fame's permanent collection.
"It seems perfectly fitting that we should have this premiere as we approach the 50th anniversary of the legendary festival," he said earlier. "When we were contacted by the Hall of Fame in 2017 and asked for items about the movie for an exhibit in the new building, we realized an archival copy of the movie should be donated to the Hall of Fame collection, so current and future generations of bluegrass music lovers would be able to enjoy it for years to come."
Joslin said the film is "an iconic documentary (that) provides a wonderful snapshot of the festival experience in the early 1970s."
He said, "The music crosses all cultural boundaries in this film, and first-generation bluegrass artists are leading the charge inspiring a new generation of musicians and fans."
The documentary features performances by Earl Scruggs, Ralph Stanley, Chubby Wise, Jimmy Martin, Mac Wiseman, Sam Bush, Del McCoury, Ricky Skaggs, J.D. Crowe, The Osborne Brothers, Tony Rice, The Lilly Brothers with Tex Logan and Don Stover, The Bluegrass 45 (from Japan), The New Deal String Band and Roy Acuff.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
