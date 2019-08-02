Cody Anderson, an Owensboro native who lives in Bowling Green, wanted to bring a festival to the city to showcase the craft beer industry and how people locally and regionally have begun to support what he called the "craft beer movement."
Thus, Hops on the Ohio was born in 2018 and due to its success, it will return Saturday to the RiverPark Center.
According to Faith Holley, RPC director of development and marketing, the festival is a fundraiser for the performing arts venue. Due to sponsorship by Rhinegeist, Kentucky Legend, Bar Louie, Yuengling, Monaco, Country Boy Brewing and Danhauer Drugs, 100% of the money from tickets sales into this event go to the RiverPark.
"Five hundred people attended the event last year, and we expect just as much this year," she said.
The event will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday and will feature live music by Fat Box, a Bowling Green rock, funk, blues and jazz band.
The breweries scheduled this year will be: Against The Grain; Akasha; Bearded Iris Brewing; Blue Stallion Brewing Company; Cigar City Brewing; Country Boy Brewing; Dreaming Creek Brewery; Dry Ground Brewing; Ethereal Brewing; Goodwood Brewing Co.; Gravely Brewing; Great Lakes Brewing Company; Hopkinsville Brewery; Jarfly Brewing Company; Kentucky Ale; Lagunitas Brewing Company; Mirror Twin Brewing; Monnik Beer Co.; Oskar Blues Brewery; Rhinegeist Brewery; Sam Adams; West Sixth Brewing; White Squirrel Brewery; and Yuengling.
There will be about 70 beers available for patrons.
There will be other offerings as well including OZ Tyler, Easley Winery, and cocktails by Monaco, which is a hard seltzer water company. Two food trucks will be selling food options as well -- Waffled It and J's Good Grub.
"So there will be a little bit of everything," Anderson said.
The VIP Lounge is hosted by Kentucky Legend. It will feature Chef Josh Poling from Hickory & Oak in Bowling Green, who will create a menu that complements the beer tasting and features Kentucky Legend products. VIP-exclusive beers will be Country Boy Valencia and Perceptual Passion.
New this year is an after party that will take place at Bar Louie, 234 Frederica St. That event will also feature special beers from Country Boy and Rhingeist.
General admission tickets are $35. Designated driver tickets are $5 and designated drivers must be 21 years of age to attend. They also will receive free water and soft drinks. VIP tickets are $55.
Holley recommended the public purchase their tickets in advance to ensure entry, as a limited number of tickets will be sold.
To purchase tickets visit owensborotickets.com, call the RPC Box Office at 270-687-2770, or visit the box office at 101 Daviess St.
For more information visit riveprarkcenter.org.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315, Twitter: @BobbieHayseMI.
