Jamboree coming to Hall of Fame

After 12 years at Diamond Lake Resort and other places, Randy and Barry Lanham are moving their Lanham Brothers Jamboree to the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
It's more convenient for a lot of people, Randy Lanham said.
And it should be a draw for downtown restaurants.
"We have people from Evansville, Louisville, Bowling Green, Nashville and other places come to the shows," he said. "We hope some will come over from the hotels downtown too."
He said, "We have several folks who say they try hard not to miss one of our shows. We've been on KET for five years. When I'm in other parts of the state, people sometimes recognize me and talk about how we have such great local talent in Owensboro. Some say they watch the show every week on TV."
The shows are broadcast on KET at 6:30 p.m. on Mondays and 5 p.m. on Saturdays, Lanham said.
Saturday's show will be taped for a future broadcast.
"Woodward Theatre is already set up for video and audio recording," Lanham said. "It's perfect for us."
He said the Jamboree started 12 years ago when Peggy Williams, his and his brother's aunt, asked them to do a show at the Merle Travis Music Center in Muhlenberg County to raise money for the family resource centers there.
"We thought it would be neat to work together," Lanham said. "We've mostly been at Diamond Lake. But we used to do a festival in Greenville and we've played for the Western Kentucky Botanical Garden's fundraisers for several years."
Saturday's show -- "Fiddlin' Extravaganza" -- will feature a lot of fiddling, he said, including double fiddles and triple fiddles.
Performers include David Morris, Mark Shelton, Emily Shelton, Skylar Lanham, Mackenzie Bell, Chris Joslin and Barry Lanham's Footsompin' Express Cloggers.
Lanham said the show will feature bluegrass, country, old-time mountain music, gospel, comedy, clogging and square dancing.
"We usually have 30 to 40 cloggers and about 10 musical guests," he said. "We'll also do our Christmas show at the Hall of Fame on Dec. 7. We'll possibly do another one or two shows there next year."
Lanham said, "We haven't done a fiddling show in seven or eight years."
Lanham, education director at the bluegrass museum, won the 1991 Kentucky state fiddle championship, moved to Nashville at age 20 and went on to play fiddle with such country singers as Clay Walker, Wade Hayes, Tracy Lawrence and Tanya Tucker and to tour with George Strait, Brooks & Dunn, Alan Jackson and Faith Hill before he decided to get off the road and come home to Daviess County.
"David Morris taught me a lot on the fiddle," he said. "Mackenzie Bell is a 13-year-old student of mine and she is really good. My daughter, Skylar, is becoming a good singer."
Mark Shelton is a good guitarist, Lanham said.
In 2008, Lanham wrote a song called, "Going Home to Kentucky."
He and Emily Clark Shelton sang it and made a video for the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau to promote local tourism.
About 250 people turned out in McConnell Plaza that April to be in the video.
"The last time I checked the video had been seen more than 60,000 times on YouTube," Lanham said. "That was back when the Executive Inn was still there. You can see a lot of changes when you watch it."
Tickets for Saturday's show are $15 and $20.
They're available at bluegrasshall.org or by calling 270-926-7891.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
