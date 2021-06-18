Country artist Jenny Tolman will be headlining this week’s Friday After 5.
This won’t be Tolman’s first time performing in Owensboro. She played at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame earlier in the year and said that while she didn’t have much time to explore the city, she enjoyed her time here.
“The riverfront is beautiful,” Tolman said. “Hopefully I’ll have more time to walk around and explore this time.”
Tolman said that COVID-19 not only hindered her from performing live shows, but it was also hard on her creatively.
“I get inspiration from being on the road,” Tolman said.
She started a cooking show while venues were shut down called “Hey, Good Cookin’.”
“It was a way to keep engaging with people,” Tolman said.
Tolman, who was born and raised in Nashville, grew up in an environment of entertainment. Her father was a singer, and she took piano lessons. She said she has always loved to sing.
“It was a natural and organic process,” Tolman said about going into the entertainment business.
When performing live, Tolman said that she enjoys the human-to-human connection and missed that the most during the pandemic.
“The digital stuff worked in a pinch, but there’s no replacing actual live music,” Tolman said.
Tolman has received a number of accolades for her music since her debut album released in 2020, including “Best Debut Album” from The Nashville Scene, and “Artist to Watch” by The Tennessean newspaper.
She has also received coverage from Rolling Stone.
Tolman’s set at Friday After 5 will be mostly original songs from her debut album, “There Goes The Neighborhood.” She said that she and her band may perform two or three cover songs.
Tolman will be performing from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, June 18 on the Jagoe Homes Patio Stage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.