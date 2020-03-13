Last week, Jason Tiemann’s album “T-Man” was sitting at No. 6 on the U.S. JazzWeek charts.
Not bad for the first time he’s recorded as a band leader — after dozens of recordings as a sideman.
So how does a kid from Owensboro grow up to be a top contemporary jazz drummer?
Tiemann laughs at the memory.
“I went to Daviess County High,” he said earlier this week. “There wasn’t much jazz there, but we had an assistant band director who loaned me his vinyl jazz albums.”
Tiemann said, “I had a little band with a couple of other guys — Kris Eans and Brian Utley. We rehearsed after school.”
Then, he helped form Neo-Hippous, a band that played at the local Earth Day celebration in 1991.
“That inspired me to keep on going,” Tiemann said.
After graduation in 1991, he said, “A lot of us went to Murray State University to study music education. But that wasn’t what I was interested in. So, I dropped out after a year, went to Owensboro Community & Technical College for two years and then to the University of Kentucky, which had a strong jazz program.”
Miles Osland, the director of jazz studies, “must have seen something in me,” Tiemann said, “because he put me in the top jazz ensemble and got me to play some gigs with him.”
Tiemann met his wife, Tessa Moody Tiemann, at UK.
“She was majoring in music, too,” he said. “After graduation, we moved to Louisville. New York wasn’t even on my radar then. I was thinking about Chicago.”
Tiemann said, “I taught summers at a jazz workshop in Louisville and met a lot of musicians from New York City who encouraged me to make the move. But we started having children and the fear of expensive living in New York City kept me teaching in the University of Louisville jazz program until 2013.”
Then, he said, “My wife got an amazing opportunity in New York City and we made the move.”
Once Tiemann broke into the New York jazz scene, he began to work with musicians like Harold Mabern, Benny Golson, Mike LeDonne, Eric Alexander, Peter Bernstein Steve Davis and Javon Jackson.
He also teaches at the Jackie McLean Institute for Jazz at the University of Hartford.
On “T-Man,” Tiemann worked with Ed Cherry on guitar and Kyle Koehler on the Hammond B3.
“Our chemistry is strong,” Tiemann said. “We have a weekend coming up in Smalls,” a jazz club in Greenwich Village.
Sometimes, they play as the Jason Tiemann Trio.
Sometimes as the Ed Cherry Trio.
And sometimes as the Kyle Koehler Trio.
DownBeat’s review of “T-Man” says, “The 11-song program on ‘T-Man’ includes five of the drummer’s compositions, but he offers relatively few solos, preferring to let Cherry or Koehler take the spotlight.
It adds, “On the trio’s smoldering rendition of Ahmad Jamal’s ‘Night Mist Blues,’ Cherry unfurls a flurry of lines that would make a Pat Martino fan smile, and Koehler flexes his muscles with a solo that packs an emotional wallop. The trio excels at all tempos, whether it’s surging through a high-octane burner like Tiemann’s original tune ‘Tizzle’s Blues’ or slowing things down on a reading of J.J. Johnson’s ‘Lament,’ ” which features the leader’s fine, subtle brushwork.”
“I come from a family of musicians,” Tiemann said. “My father (the Rev. Bill Tiemann) was a minister of music and my mother (Rita Tiemann) taught piano.”
When he lived in Louisville, he performed at the Owensboro Museum of Fine Art several times.
Any plans for another performance here?
“I don’t have anything scheduled in Owensboro,” Tiemann said. “But we’ll be back in Louisville in July. Maybe I can book something in Owensboro then.”
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.