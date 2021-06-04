The Owensboro Symphony will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday for the first time since March 7, 2020, in a free “Summer Salute” concert with country singer Lee Greenwood in McConnell Plaza on the downtown riverfront.
Gwyn Morris Payne, the symphony’s chief executive officer, said Greenwood’s 1984 song, “God Bless The USA,” “is why we wanted him. What better time to bring that song back. The country is healing from COVID and other things.”
Troy Quinn, the symphony’s music director and conductor, said, “I’ve played his music, but this is the first time I’ve worked with him. There’s nobody better to celebrate with than Lee Greenwood. He was our first choice for this. We’re so glad he was available.”
The first half of the program will be patriotic music, he said.
And then, Greenwood will perform six of his songs, including “God Bless The USA,” with the orchestra.
The full symphony — 75 musicians — will be set up on the concrete pad in McConnell Plaza.
“It’s a beautiful setting for a concert,” Quinn said. “We haven’t done anything like this on the river in a long time. Maybe it will pave the way for us working with the city again on the Fourth of July.”
The orchestra last performed during the city’s annual fireworks show in 2016.
Payne said the show should last about two hours.
“People are so ready to get out,” she said. “They’re ready to get out and live again.”
The concert is free, but there are two options for reserved pod seating for those who want it.
The $1,000 Conductor’s Circle includes a table for eight with dinner provided by Lure Seafood and Grille, table service for a cash bar, a 25% discount at the Hampton Inn and access to private restrooms.
Guests can choose one of three meal options.
For $500, people can reserve a table and chairs for eight.
To make reservations, call 270-684-0661 ext. 111.
Payne said Veterans Boulevard will be closed to traffic.
“I would think a few thousand should be able to hear it,” she said.
There will be some “added aspects” that haven’t been announced, Payne said.
“We’re pulling out all the stops,” she said.
“God Bless The USA” had its first burst of popularity in 1984.
It became popular again during the Gulf War in 1991, after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks and after the U.S. invaded Iraq in 2003.
The song reached No. 16 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts and No. 7 on the Hot Country Singles chart.
Quinn said the evening will celebrate the community and the leaders who “have worked so diligently to guide us through such an unprecedented time.”
People attending are asked to bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
