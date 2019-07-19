To say that its upcoming production of "Mamma Mia!" is a big undertaking for Encore Musicals is an understatement.
"There are so many people on stage," Emily Malone, Encore's president and the music director for "Mamma Mia!," said this week. "There'll be between 45 and 50 of them."
It's "by far" the biggest cast the theatrical company has worked with since it began producing musicals two years ago, she said.
Last year's production of "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" had a cast in the mid-30s, Malone said.
And there are 24 songs in the show.
"That's a lot for a musical," Malone said. "It's double some shows and 50% more than others. There's not as much dialogue. But it's the most successful jukebox musical I've seen. It has more music than the movie."
Why tackle such a big production?
"Carolyn Greer told me two years ago that when 'Mamma Mia!' became available she wanted to direct," Malone said.
"We knew it would be very popular," she said. "We wanted to be among the first in the area to do it -- before 'Mamma Mia!' fatigue set in."
The production takes the stage in the RiverPark Center's Cannon Hall at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Three more performances are scheduled -- 2 p.m. Sunday, 7:30 p.m. July 27 and 2 p.m. on July 28.
Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for students.
They're available at OwensboroTickets.com.
"I'm very optimistic about ticket sales," Malone said. "The problem in Owensboro is that people wait until the last 48 hours to buy tickets. Last summer, I was losing sleep over ticket sales. But by Friday morning, we were in good shape."
She said the performances are on Saturdays and Sundays, "so we don't interfere with Friday After 5. It would be a logistical nightmare to try to do it on Friday nights."
The show was created using the music of ABBA, a Swedish pop group that has sold more than 360 million albums since 1972.
It was first staged in 1999 and has toured worldwide for the past two decades.
In 2008, "Mamma Mia!" was made into a movie starring Meryl Streep.
It grossed $615 million worldwide -- the fifth highest-grossing movie of the year.
Last year, a sequel "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again," was released.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.