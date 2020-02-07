Ronnie Lambrich can’t remember a time when he wasn’t around music.
“I took guitar lessons in grade school,” the Daviess County native said. “And my dad, Jerry (Lambrich), played in several country bands. He still goes to jam sessions at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame (& Museum) and volunteers at ROMP.”
Saturday night, Lambrich, who plays rhythm guitar, will be coming home to perform with the tribute band, Cash Unchained, at the Hall of Fame at 7 p.m.
“I think there are about 150 seats left,” he said Tuesday. “I’m hoping it sells out.”
Plenty of his classmates from the Daviess County High School Class of 1980 have said they’ll be there.
James Tamelcoff III, the band’s lead singer, debuted the show on April 16, 2016, at the State Theatre in Culpepper, Virginia, before a sold-out crowd.
“We travel nationally,” Lambrich said. “I think we did 40 to 50 shows last year all over the country — except for the West Coast. We haven’t been there yet.”
The band is based in Virginia.
The Johnny Cash tribute band performs songs from his entire career from the Sun Records days in Memphis, starting in 1954, until his death in 2003.
But Cash released 91 albums and 170 singles during his career.
That’s a lot of music to choose from.
“This is the fourth year we’ve done this,” Lambrich said. “We change the songlist up every year because we go back to the same towns sometimes. We’ve had people say they’ve seen us four to five times.”
The act includes the Johnny Cash-June Carter years, the Highwaymen years and the final years with Rick Rubin and American Recordings.
The band takes its name from a 1996 Cash album that won a Grammy for best country album.
Band members are Tamelcoff, Lambrich, Mike Hott, Austin Boggs and Noah Smith.
Tickets are available at bluegrasshall.org.
They’re $20 and $30.
Doors open at 5 p.m. and the 90-minute show starts at 7.
