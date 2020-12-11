McCrady determined to perform Christmas show

It’s hard to do live shows during the coronavirus pandemic.
But Brad McCrady is determined to perform his annual “A Rock & Roll Christmas” tribute show at the Owensboro Convention Center at 7 p.m. on Dec. 19.
It was postponed from last month by state restrictions on gatherings.
But McCrady is going to try again.
“Christmas music is such an important part of the holidays,” he said this week. “People need to get their spirits lifted.”
McCrady, an Elvis tribute artist, said he’s been doing the Christmas shows since he graduated from high school in 2003.
“Sometimes, the weather cooperates,” he said. “Sometimes, it doesn’t.”
But this year, it’s the pandemic, not the weather, that’s worrisome.
“A Rock & Roll Christmas” is the only event scheduled at the convention center this month.
McCrady said the center is doing everything it can to keep the audience safe.
“People can sit in their family groups, but groups will all be more than six feet apart,” he said. “Everyone will be required to wear masks except the singers. It’s definitely different.”
McCrady said, “I did a handful of shows this year before the numbers got so high and there were no issues at the shows. People took the proper precautions.”
He said, “People should feel safe at the convention center. There are hand sanitizer stations available. Even on stage, we’ll be spaced out. We won’t be near each other.”
This year’s show features four new tribute artists.
“I’ve brought in different acts this time,” McCrady said. “None of the four have performed at the convention center. And Ralph Curtis, who has been to Diamond Lake, is the only one who’s performed with me.”
Curtis will perform as both Carl Perkins and Roy Orbison.
Lauren Calhoun will appear as both Patsy Cline and Brenda Lee.
Daxton Patrick will perform as Jerry Lee Lewis.
And Quentin Flagg will appear as “the Rock & Roll Crooner” and “The Hoosier Hurricane.”
McCrady will perform as Elvis.
He said each of the acts will perform hits as well as Christmas songs.
“There’s a good variety of songs,” McCrady said. “You’ll hear songs like “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Pretty Paper,” “Pretty Woman,” “ Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” and “I’m Sorry.”
And then, there’s Elvis’ ”Blue Christmas,” which many people can relate to this year.
Tickets are $16 until Dec. 18 or $20 at the door.
For more information and to get tickets, go to OwensboroTickets.com.
