Peoples' Christmas Parade debuts this weekend

Downtown Owensboro will host a new parade this weekend.
The Peoples’ Christmas Parade will make its debut at 4:30 p.m. Saturday — rain or shine — beginning near Owensboro Grain and making its way down Second Street toward the Owensboro Convention Center.
The event is sponsored by Brew Bridge, Briarpatch Restaurants, Escape Today, Other Nick and Ritzy’s.
“I’m feeling pretty good (about the parade), said Erich Stranger, vice president and social media coordinator of the parade committee. “We’ve got a really good committee together for it. …It seems like it’s going to be a really great thing.”
Stranger credited Tricia Shyver, the head of the committee, as the one who moved everything forward, along with Payton and Tara Ford of Ghostly Productions, Sarah Keller Barnes of Barnes Realty Group of Keller Williams Elite Realty along with several other small business owners and community members coming together.
Stranger estimates 60 participants, including grand marshals, floats and people walking and driving their own vehicles, will be part of the big day.
The parade itself has not been in the works for long.
“I would say it’s been about a month,” Stranger said. “They canceled the parade about a month ago and we were in the process of getting it started within a week ….”
After the announcement of the Owensboro-Daviess County Christmas Parade being canceled for the second year in a row, community members took it upon themselves to come together in an attempt to spread holiday cheer and to start a new tradition.
“For me, specifically, it was about returning to normal — returning to that sense of normal … where we have things we can do, where we can come together as a community and we can show off how great the community is,” Stranger said. “That’s one of the things that I’m really excited about with this parade; is that there are so many people in the community that are going to be spotlighted in the parade itself.”
Stranger said that he understands folks’ frustrations with the original parade and hopes that this new event can be something the public can embrace.
“... I was watching social media and I saw several people that were very upset that the Christmas parade was canceled,” Stranger said. “And I think the reason that people were so upset was because of all of the recent cancellations. You know, we’ve gone through almost two years of cancellations because of COVID-19 and everything ….”
To Stranger’s recollection, many people who are involved in this venture will be entering new territory themselves.
“...None of us have any experience (putting on) something this massive,” Stranger said. “There were a lot of complications along the way but we really did get the right people together for it, because all of those challenges have been able to (be) overcome … relatively easily.”
Stranger said that there has been a good amount of support assisting the committee be successful their first time around, even as far as having someone having flyers printed and handed out to the public.
“The city worked with us well, the local community has been working with us well,” Stranger said. “... Anytime we’ve needed something from the community, we’ve just reached out and they’ve been there to help us out.”
And community seems to matter the most to Stranger, regardless of how the parade turns out.
“(I’m looking forward to) the community coming together,” Stranger said. “That’s what this is about to me. When it comes down to it, a lot of people are really excited about having a Christmas parade, and that’s a great reason to be excited. But for me, specifically, the reason why I’m excited is because the community came together. This is something the community wanted and they said we’re going to do it, and so we have been doing it and it’s coming together very nicely and I’m really excited to see just how much creativity through this parade.”
Stranger hopes that the efforts will also inspire others.
“...It’s a time period where … we as Americans, but here in Owensboro, Kentucky, we’re kind of taking a look around at everything and realizing there’s always been these groups that are in charge of things that make sure events happen and don’t happen,” Stranger said. “We’ve come to a point where we’ve realized that we don’t need their permission to continue and that we can do what we need to do. It’s nothing against the group that canceled it originally or anything like that, but my encouragement would be for people to start looking into their community and seeing what they can do, what they can get involved with and what is available to do. Owensboro has a lot to do and a lot of people say, ‘There’s nothing to do in Owensboro,’ but you just got to look for it a little bit more, and sometimes you have to create your own events. And that’s what we’re doing with this parade — we’re creating our own event ….”
If there are any funds left over, Stranger said the committee will be donating 25% of the funds to the women and children shelter My Sister’s Keeper and 75% of the remaining funds will go to helping the victims of the recent tornadoes in the area.
Monetary donations will also be accepted at the parade in partnership with Keller Williams Elite Realty, with 100% of the donation funds will be going toward tornado relief, with a Venmo option available.
A truck will also be on site to collect toy donations and other items, with all donations to be in their original packaging.
Volunteers and participants are to check in on the corner of Clay and Fourth streets at 1 p.m, with veterans to meet at Madewell’s Corner Café at 924 E. Second St.
For more information and updates on the parade, visit facebook.com/The-Peoples-Christmas-Parade-for-Owensboro-Ky-100489229130918.
The committee is also looking to have veterans serve as grand marshals for the parade. If interested, please contact Derek Van Tuyl at 270-315-0910.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.