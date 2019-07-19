R&B Showband set to perform

Like many musicians, Jimmy Church got his start in music by singing in his church as a child.
Now, two weeks after his 80th birthday, Church will bring his music to Friday after 5.
"When I was 9, I realized I liked doing things for people," Church said. "As I grew older, I realized music made people happy, and that was something I liked to do."
After his time singing in church, Church said he moved on to secular music in high school and performed with several bands later on.
During his early career, Church said he faced numerous challenges as a musician and as a person.
"I came up in the segregated years," Church said. "(There were) different places you couldn't go, different places you couldn't sing. It was a rough time in my era."
Church said that he and his music had to remain inside the black community. Church said that it was not until he grew up that he realized many people would listen to him perform regardless of race.
"You realized there was another side," Church said. "There's another side of people that like your music, and you can sing to them. That's what's amazing about music."
Church said that over his 65-year career, he has performed in front of many different people including Prince William and Prince Harry.
Over his career, Church said he considers bringing music to people to be the biggest accomplishment of his career.
"(My biggest accomplishment) is simple, real simple," Church said. "Making people happy."
Church will perform Friday from 6:30 to 10 p.m. at the Jagoe Homes Patio Stage at the BB&T Plaza at the RiverPark Center.
