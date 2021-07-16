Louisville band Radiotronic will be headlining this week’s Friday After 5.
Radiotronic covers music from the 70s, 80s, and current era.
This will be their third year performing at Friday After 5.
“We love doing the show,” said band member Jeff Epperson. “The crowd is always great.”
Radiotronic performed its first gig in 2013, and has been doing shows across the region and beyond since.
COVID-19 prevented them from performing for months, and Epperson said this helped them by giving them the opportunity to rehearse more and learn more songs for their sets.
To band member Kevin Garvey, the hardest part of the pandemic was going so long without seeing their fans.
“We built up a pretty big following,” Garvey said. “Going months without seeing them was difficult, but it was extra sweet to come back and see them again.”
They began doing smaller, outdoor gigs in late 2020.
While Radiotronic does a variety of songs from different decades, they said the majority of their setlist comes from the 80s.
They also try to gauge crowd enjoyment to see which era they are responding to best.
“We just try to please everybody out there,” Epperson said. “I like looking out to the crowd and seeing them entertained.”
Radiotronic tries to keep their setlists enjoyable and unique.
“We try to do different songs that other bands don’t do,” Garvey said.
Some of the more current bands they will cover include No Doubt, Maroon 5, The Jonas Brothers, and more.
Garvey said he is excited to return to Friday After 5.
“There’s always pretty diverse crowds,” Garvey said. “It’s very welcoming to go there and perform.”
Radiotronic will be performing from 6:30 p.m to 10 p.m. on Friday, July 16 on the Jagoe Homes Patio Stage at the RiverPark Center on 101 Daviess St. in Owensboro.
