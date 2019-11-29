Reindeer to return Saturday to OMSH

The Owensboro Museum of Science and History will be hosting its fourth reindeer experience Saturday at the museum, 122 E. Second St., something that Executive Director Kathy Olson said has become a holiday tradition for many in the area.
The event will feature Santa and Mrs. Claus as well as a real adult reindeer and a reindeer calf with which visitors can interact and have their pictures taken.
Olson said she thinks the reindeer calf will be a big hit this year.
"I think everybody is going to love it," she said. "It's the perfect kick-off to the Christmas season right here after Thanksgiving."
It's unusual to have access to reindeer, let alone a baby one, Olson said.
"It's a unique opportunity," she said. "We know that everybody is going to enjoy that, and we are excited about that addition."
The reindeer will be coming with Kathy and Steve Martin of Muhlenberg County. The Martins own West KY Wildlife, a wildlife rehabilitation center in Greenville. The reindeer are always kept separate from rehab center, Kathy Martin said.
The Martins have been raising reindeer and bringing them out during the holidays for many years. Kathy Martin said Rudi, a 6-month-old reindeer, will be joined by Prancer, who is 5 years old.
The Martins raise the only reindeer in the state of Kentucky, she said.
"We are very busy this time of year, that's for certain," she said.
Reindeer are not native to this part of the country, Kathy Martin said. Most of them come in from Alaska.
Kathy Martin said she and her husband love coming to visit children this time of year.
"We love it. Steve is Santa Claus. He has all the gray hair and beard," she said. "Our grandson is actually our little elf. He has a compliment for every child. We also try to provide wildlife knowledge and educate them as well."
The reindeer experience will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with a 1 to 2 p.m. lunch break. Admission is $5 per person with children 2 and younger admitted free. Museum members have free admission.
Olson suggested those interested in attending show up as early as possible, as typically there are long lines to the live animal experience events.
For more information about this event or others coming up at the OMSH, visit owensboromuseum.org or call 270-687-2732.
The event sponsor is U.S. Bank, which will have employees present during the festivities who will be giving away free popcorn throughout the day.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
