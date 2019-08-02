Reverend Jack bringing hard rock to Friday After 5

Don't let the name fool you.
Reverend Jack isn't a gospel group.
The quartet from Madisonville is a "high-energy, hard rock, melodic band," Dustin Back, the lead guitar/vocalist, said this week.
The current lineup will celebrate its first anniversary this month.
So where did the name come from?
"One of our former members came up with it," Back said. "It's from a video game. It just stuck. It just sounds great. We're all southern boys and that name is definitely southern fried."
The band -- Back; Eric Harmon, lead vocals; Alex D. Sorrells, drums/percussion; Ryan Garrett, bass guitar -- will make its Friday After 5 debut on the Overlook Stage at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 3.
"We're super stoked," Back said. "I'm excited. It's a great spot under that big awning. It's for all ages, so bring the family."
In the past year, Reverend Jack has seen a lot of success, he said.
"We've performed in New York City, St. Louis, Indianapolis, Cincinnati," Back said. "On June 25, we played with Foreigner at Family Arena in St. Louis. That was life-altering. I've been in cover bands since I was 12 and I'm 29 now. This band is a dream come true."
In May, three members of Foreigner -- Bruce Watson, Michael Bluestein & Chris Frazier -- joined Reverend Jack on stage at The Rathskeller in Indianapolis.
"They came on stage with us and surprised everybody," Back said. "Eight hundred people rushed the stage. We were absolutely hyped."
In December, the band signed with the Resurgence America record label.
Their new album, "Not Playing Games," features Joel Hoekstra and Reb Beach from Whitesnake and Watson from Foreigner.
"Radio stations all over the world have played our songs," Back said. "I have to pinch myself to be sure I'm not dreaming."
He said, "We've had some big news that we can't share just yet. But we have to strike while the iron is hot. We're incredibly humbled."
Friday After 5 will be having its annual "Ahoy on the Ohio Boat Parade" at sundown.
Juice Box Heroes takes the stage in BB&T Plaza at the RiverPark Center at 6:30 p.m.; Moon Lighters will perform in the Atmos Energy Courtyard at the RiverPark Center at 7 p.m.; Fat Box will play at 8 p.m. on the Kentucky Legend Pier behind the Owensboro Convention Center; and Glenn's Movie Night at the Museum will feature "The Wizard of Oz" at 7 p.m. in the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum.
And it's all free.
Music continues until 11:30 p.m.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.