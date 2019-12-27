River City Strings finds chemistry together

Two years ago, the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum and Volunteer Owensboro teamed up to sponsor the Bluegrass Band Project.
"We're going to bring together about 50 people who already know how to play and have a year or more experience in playing an instrument and help them learn to play together as a band," Randy Lanham, executive director of Volunteer Owensboro and education director at the bluegrass museum, said at the time.
Several bands formed that year.
But only one -- River City Strings -- is still active today.
John Austin, the mandolin and harmonica player, says the band's chemistry has held it together for two years -- with no end in sight.
"We didn't anticipate the bond we've formed as a band," he said. "We enjoy playing together."
Austin said, "The idea was to create small bands that could play music in rest homes and other places. Randy (Lanham) tells a story about him and a friend playing music for a woman in a nursing home who was almost comatose. By the time they finished a certain song, she was singing along."
Things like that give music an importance beyond entertainment, he said.
Chris Joslin, the Hall of Fame's executive director, said, "We want to bring back the band project in a more refined manner next year. We may get a grant to help with the $20,000 cost of the program."
He said the Hall of Fame will again work with Volunteer Owensboro to find ways for the bands to serve the community.
"There's tons of potential," Joslin said. "I'd like to think that in three to five years we could have five or six groups thriving here."
River City Strings features Bill Walter on lead guitar; Austin, mandolin and harmonica; Lee Ann Raley-Stein, guitar and lead vocals; Ann Jeannette Pierce, fiddle; Patty Lamar, fiddle; Mackenzie Bell, fiddle; Wendell Thompson, upright bass; and Lou Sgroi, banjo and vocals.
"We do original songs and basic bluegrass and country songs," Austin said.
The band has performed at Fern Terra, Wellington Parc, Wendell Foster, a Green River Area Development District function, for Friendship Force, the Owensboro Lions Club Christmas party, at the Rosine Barn and at Friday After 5 with Joslin.
"We're available for bookings," Austin said. "We don't know what the future holds, but we're enjoying working together as a band."
He said Lanham "has put a lot of people in our direction" for bookings.
People interested in booking the band can call Austin at 270-302-5443 or Walter at 270-231-5709.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
