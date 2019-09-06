Two days after Hannah Adams moved back to Owensboro after being away for 10 years, she began searching Theatre Workshop of Owensboro's audition schedule with hopes there would be an upcoming play in which she could participate.
That play happened to be "Sense and Sensibility" adapted by Kate Hamill after the Jane Austen novel published in 1811. It opens Friday, Sept. 6 at The Empress, 418 Frederica St.
It helped that Adams likes period pieces, and she was cast as the character Fanny Dashwood who, Adams said, "is a terrible person."
The play follows the story of the Dashwood sisters as they come of age following their father's death and a big move from the estate on which they grew up. It is set in early 1800s England. Adams' character is married to the Dashwood sister's half-brother, John, who has inherited their father's estate.
"(Their father) left this inheritance for them with the intention for him to provide for his sisters as well," Adams said of her character's relationship. "I am not happy with that, and I basically convince him to use all of that inheritance for us and our son."
She said the character of Fanny Dashwood is "very conniving and controlling," and that it has been an interesting role to portray. She enjoys period pieces because they are a different kind of acting, and costumes are fun.
"And any time I get to use a British accent is great," she said.
This take on the classic tale is unique in that it incorporates new characters called The Gossips who help to move the plot along and describe what's taking place from scene-to-scene. They are similar to a Greek chorus in that they provide commentary, narration and context, and drive the action forward, according to the play's director Lisa Mingus-Tullis.
Mingus-Tullis said Hamill did a great job of updating the story.
"It's a fresh take," she said. "It breaks down that complex language of the times that is more palatable for the 280-character Twitter generation."
There are 21 actors and actresses involved with the production, and there are 43 scenes, so it has a lot going on. However, the way it is written, and the dynamic of everyone on stage moves it quickly and makes it a fun performance, she said.
"It's really a nice mix," she said.
"Sense and Sensibility" will run Sept. 6-8 and Sept. 13-15. Friday and Saturday performances begin at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees start at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $18 for adults and $12 for students. There will be a $2 surcharge on all tickets purchased at the door.
They are also available in advance at theatreworkshop.org, or at the TWO Box Office at 417 W. Fifth St., or by calling 270-683-5333.
Tickets purchased online include a $1 processing fee, per ticket, and that fee is waived for TWO members.
