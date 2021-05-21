Friday After 5 kicks off its 25th free season at 5 p.m. Friday, May 21, with 22 food trucks, seven musical acts, a mobile coronavirus vaccination clinic and probably the most people downtown has seen in more than a year.
In the past, newcomers to the community would head for the river at 5 p.m. only to find that nothing was happening until 6:30 or so.
But Francine Marseille, FA5’s executive director, said, “Music will start at 5 p.m. in Atmos Energy Courtyard with The GasLight Boys.”
And the street festival on Veterans Boulevard will also begin at 5 p.m. with food trucks stretching for blocks along the riverfront.
Friday After 5 is advertising a “mile of music” this year with the addition of a stage behind the Holiday Inn Owensboro Riverfront.
Hayley Payne will be performing on that stage from 6 to 9:30 p.m.
Van Winkle & The Spirits will rock the Jagoe Homes Patio Stage from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
The Underdogs will be on the Romain Subaru Overlook Stage from 7 to 9 p.m.
Aaron Goodvin, a Canadian country singer, will perform on the Jagoe Homes Patio Stage from 8:30 to 10 p.m.
The Baha Men, a Bahamian roots reggae band best known for its 2000 Grammy Award-winning song “Who Let the Dogs Out,” will be on the Ruoff Party Stage from 8:30 to 10 p.m.
And D.J. Shay will close out the night on the Party Stage from 10 to 11:30 p.m.
And it’s all free.
The 16-week festival runs through Sept. 2.
“We’re excited,” Marseille said. “We still have to practice social distancing and masks are appreciated. If you go indoors, masks are still required.”
She said, “We’ll have hand-sanitizer stations and we’ll make sure that surfaces are wiped down. Masks aren’t required for outdoor events with fewer than 1,000 people. And none of our stages will have more than 1,000, except maybe the Baha Men.”
There are still restrictions on how many people can be in RiverPark Center at one time, Marseille said.
Friday After 5 began in 1997 with four concerts in the Atmos Energy Courtyard and grew into a 16-week riverfront festival.
It estimates that more than 70,000 people attend each summer.
But the pandemic canceled the entire season last year.
“There was some doubt early on this year,” Marseille said about the 2021 season. “But once we made the decision, there was no doubt. And things have increasingly gotten better.”
She said, “We have worked hard to diversify the music. We’ll have country, blues, pop, rock. We even have a Zydeco band from New Orleans later in the season.”
This year, Marseille said, “We’ll have a mobile vaccine clinic there each week so people can get vaccinated without making an appointment.”
She said, “Sometime this summer, we’ll have fun with the bridge lights. Great things will be coming.”
In the early years, Friday After 5 was mostly a local and then regional event.
But crowds have been coming from farther away in recent years.
“We have people coming from Bowling Green, Nashville, Florida, California, Texas and New Orleans,” Marseille said. “People are ready for a little vacation. We will definitely bring in tourists. We’ll have a really great time.
