SteelDrivers take Hall of Fame stage

The SteelDrivers, a Grammy-winning bluegrass band from Nashville, will kick off the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum's fall concert series at 7 p.m. Saturday in Woodward Theatre.
Tickets are $38 and $48.
The concert series is presented by Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline and The Staton Foundation.
Carly Smith, the Hall of Fame's marketing director, said ticket sales "are going great. The SteelDrivers have been a mainstay in bluegrass and beyond. Even global star Adele has covered one of their songs with 'If It Hadn't Been for Love'."
The band performed at the old Executive Inn Rivermont in 2008 and at ROMP in 2013 and 2017.
"The SteelDrivers are festival favorites across the country," Smith said.
The band's roots date back to the late summer of 2005 at a casual get-together jam with fiddler Tammy Rogers, multi-instrumentalist Mike Henderson, bass player Mike Fleming, banjo player Richard Bailey, and singer/guitarist Chris Stapleton.
Two years later, the SteelDrivers were signed by Rounder Records and their self-titled debut album, released in early 2008, won a Grammy nomination for best country performance by a duo or group with vocals for the song "Blue Side of the Mountain."
The band's 2015 album, "The Muscle Shoals Recording," finally won them a Grammy for best bluegrass album.
"Our dedication and determination remain intact," Rogers says on the SteelDrivers' website. "We honor our older music by always putting our focus on the songs. Some people describe our music as being bluegrass based, but the fact is, we're not bound to any one regimen. I liken us to what the Rolling Stones would sound like if they played banjos, fiddles and mandolins -- it's that rock-n-roll edge played on traditional instruments. I don't know if that's true, but we are primarily a band that's centered around songwriting and also just happens to have a bluegrass background."
The band has endured some potentially devastating changes through the years.
In 2010, Stapleton, whose distinctive mountain growl infused bluegrass with soul, left the band.
He went on to become a star in country music.
Many people figured that losing its lead singer would end the band's career.
But the SteelDrivers recovered, bringing in Gary Nichols to sing lead.
A year later, Henderson left the band and Brent Truitt replaced him.
Nichols left in August 2017 and he was replaced by Kelvin Damrell.
That made three lead singers in seven years.
But the SteelDrivers didn't miss a beat.
Today, the band works about 75 shows a year, including major festivals and its fans -- "SteelHeads" -- have been known to travel long distances to shows.
