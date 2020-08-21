Street Legends expecting big crowd this weekend

Brian Smith is expecting a big crowd at Diamond Lake Resort on Friday and Saturday for the 14th annual Street Legends car show at the resort near West Louisville.
“Pre-registration has been about where it was last year,” he said Tuesday. “It looks like it will be a normal year with between 300 and 600 cars.”
Smith said similar car shows in recent weeks have been well attended.
“We’re excited to have it this weekend,” he said. “The things that are actually happening this year are seeing good crowds.”
The Owensboro Cars and Coffee cruise-in at Towne Square Mall on Aug. 8 drew more than 325 cars and trucks.
And the Sunset Cruisers’ Super Cruise from Home Depot to Independence Bank on July 4 drew more than 200.
People are being asked to wear masks this weekend in areas where they can’t stay six feet apart, Smith said.
The first year of the event saw 228 vehicles.
In 2012, more than 600 classic cars and trucks came.
And the following year, the Southeast Tourism Society named Street Legends one of its Top 20 events for August and September.
Last year, there was rain in the forecast and between 350 and 400 cars showed up.
The National Weather Service says there’s a slight chance of rain both days this year.
Money raised by the car show will go to St. Joseph Peace Mission for Children in Owensboro.
And the Apollo High School girls’ tennis team will be parking spectators’ cars for $5 each to raise money.
The show gives away $100 every hour, $500 on Friday night and $1,000 on Saturday night to registered participants.
That’s an incentive to keep the vehicles there both days.
The show also features a swap meet, vendors, a garage sale and food.
