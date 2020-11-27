The Owensboro Symphony’s annual Holiday Pops concert will be a little different this year.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, instead of a live performance in the RiverPark Center’s Cannon Hall, the orchestra will perform “Safe at Home for the Holidays” on television on Dec. 12, 20 and 21.
The Christmas tradition began in December 1977 in the Executive Inn Rivermont, which was brand new at the time.
Leon Gregorian led the symphony that day in its first-ever “Christmas Pops” concert.
This year, the symphony said, “In order to continue the rich tradition that so many families share with the Owensboro Symphony during the holiday season, the symphony has taken the holiday concert and packaged it into a holiday special that can be enjoyed from the safety of their homes.”
The program will feature conductor Troy Quinn, the Owensboro Symphony and special guest vocalist, Michael Preacely.
Preacely is a rising star on the operatic stage who also performs pop, contemporary and Broadway songs.
He lives in Lexington.
The program will feature selections from “The Nutcracker,” “How The Grinch Stole Christmas” and other holiday music.
“We are excited to be able to bring the Symphony into your home and celebrate the most wonderful time of the year, even though we can’t be together in person,” Quinn said in a news release.
“Safe at Home for the Holidays” will be broadcast several times in December on multiple platforms.
The premier will be at 7 p.m. Dec. 12 on KET as well as WFIE’s streaming stations.
It will also be available on the Owensboro Symphony YouTube channel.
The program will also air on KET at 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 20 and on KET2 at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 21.
“As we navigate these uncertain times, we have been tasked to become more innovative than ever,” Gwyn Payne, symphony CEO, said of the changes.
She said, “We are thrilled to partner with KET to broadcast this program and are very fortunate to have the support of our sponsors and this community who share a strong passion for the arts.”
Sponsors include Aleris, Riley and John Hess, Atmos Energy, the Messenger-Inquirer, the City of Owensboro, Daviess Fiscal Court and the Kentucky Arts Council.
The symphony has been performing in Owensboro since 1966.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
