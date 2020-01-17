Some Internet sites estimate that there are 84,000 Elvis Presley tribute artists in the United States.
Owensboro’s Brad McCrady, 35, is one of them.
But Elvis tribute artists aren’t just in the U.S., he said.
They’re all over the world.
And they’ve been around since 1954, when Presley was just starting out.
Some sources list Carl “Cheesie” Nelson of Texarkana, Arkansas, as the first Elvis tribute artist, performing “That’s All Right, Mama” and “Blue Moon of Kentucky,” songs Elvis had just recorded on July 4 that year.
Elvis died on Aug. 16, 1977.
And McCrady wasn’t born until 1984.
But he’s been an Elvis fan for as long as he can remember.
“My parents loved Elvis,” McCrady said. “They were playing his records when I was a kid. And I loved it.”
When he was 8, his mother made him an Elvis costume for Halloween.
And McCrady wore it to perform “Hound Dog” in the school talent show that year.
He kept performing as Elvis at talent shows.
And when he turned 18, he started performing at nursing homes and occasional concerts.
“I traveled a lot more then,” McCrady said. “I was doing about 100 shows a year back then.”
But now that he’s working full time as an account representative and loan officer at Evansville Teachers Federal Credit Union in Henderson, is married and has a 5-year-old daughter, he’s cut back on touring.
“I probably do 20 shows a year now,” McCrady said. “But they’re bigger shows with a live band.”
His next big show in Owensboro will be Feb. 15 at the Owensboro Convention Center.
“Since we’re doing it the day after Valentine’s Day, it’s going to have a Valentine’s theme,” McCrady said.
The tribute show will feature 10 acts including McCrady as Elvis and Conway Twitty, Tiffany Puckett as Lorrie Morgan and Tammy Wynette, Bobby Friend as Garth Brooks, Christy Miller as Reba McEntire and Trisha Yearwood, Mike Boughey as Toby Keith, Tiffany Puckett and Christy Miller as The Judds and Allen Hilbert as George Jones.
The show is at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $16 in advance and $20 at the door.
McCrady said he added Twitty to his act recently.
“That’s going pretty well,” he said.
Each August, during the week when Elvis died, McCrady is in Memphis for Elvis Week, when tribute artists from around the world perform.
In 2009, he was named one of the Top 20 tribute artists in the world by Elvis Presley Enterprises.
The next year, McCrady said, they cut the list to the Top 10 and he hasn’t been able to crack that.
A lot of the fans there are young, he said.
“My daughter is 5 and she loves Elvis,” McCrady said.
“Elvis is very popular in Asia,” he said. “There was a tribute artist from Japan there one year. He didn’t speak English, but he could sing the songs and sounded just like Elvis. He even had the Southern accent.”
According to the Internet, the largest gathering of Elvis tribute artists was at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort in Cherokee, North Carolina, on July 12, 2014.
There were 895 tribute artists there that day.
