The glorious, quiet return of Pesci

This image released by Netflix shows Joe Pesci, left, and Robert De Niro in a scene from "The Irishman." AARP has released nominations for its annual Movies for Grownups awards, which is designed to reward films that resonate with older viewers and fight industry ageism. AARP The Magazine on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 nominated “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” “Bombshell,” “Little Women,” “Marriage Story,” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” “The Farewell,” “The Irishman” and “The Two Popes” for the best picture/best movie category. (Niko Tavernise/Netflix via AP)