The lifelong love of theater

Theater is in Wes Bartlett's blood.
Bartlett, a native of Owensboro, was in the first graduating class at Apollo High School in 1974, therefore he was around for "a lot of the firsts," he said. It was through those experiences his love for theater, particularly community theater, developed.
"We got to do all kinds of stuff, it was all brand new," Bartlett said of his time in high school theater. "So we made lights out of Folgers coffee cans, and actually made out own light board, and everything was done for the first time and it was really a great learning experience."
When Bartlett graduated high school, he went to Murray State University on a theater scholarship. He later went on to study theater in graduate school in Virginia. He spent time as the director of the Kentucky Wesleyan College theater department when he returned to Owensboro and also worked with high school students.
Throughout all of that time, he was involved with Theatre Workshop of Owensboro. His time with the group goes back to the basement of the Rudd Hotel days, and when the group would use the facilities at KWC before they found their current home.
Eventually, he landed a teaching job at Western Kentucky University where he stayed for 12 years. Specifically, he focused on teaching stage combat. All the while, he acted, directed and assisted in a number of ways with various TWO performances and others in the area.
"It's in my blood, I guess," Bartlett said. "I guess I'll quit when I'm no longer capable of remembering lines or standing up and not being able to teach a kid to fall down."
To date, Bartlett guesses he's been in hundreds of plays in this area.
Todd Reynolds, TWO's executive director, said he got his start in theater in 1974, and "Wes was already in it at that time."
Reynolds not only considers Bartlett a great and trusted friend, but also a talented performer with whom he has worked on a number of productions.
"I've directed him, he has directed me, we have acted alongside one another," Reynolds said. "He's just an all-around great guy."
Bartlett believes theater is important for communities. Even individuals who don't think they would like theater typically find something to enjoy. And this area is never short of opportunities.
With Encore Musicals, TWO, Bluegrass Children's Theatre, independent movie projects, Voices of Elmwood, Summer Shorts and all the various productions that take place in surrounding communities, there is plenty for audiences to enjoy and for "theater people" to participate in.
One of the things that Bartlett has enjoyed about theater is the long-lasting friendships he has developed over the years.
"When actors really put themselves on the line and they get out there in front of a few hundred people daring to remember lines and cues and their characters, there's a high degree of probability that they are going to mess up," he said. "Theater really teaches you to not only trust yourself but to put your faith and trust in other people's hands."
When you make a mistake and somebody bails you out or has your back, "you don't soon forget those people," Bartlett said.
"The love that you have for your friends goes far past the stage," he said. "It's reflected hopefully in your everyday life."
Bartlett can be seen in the upcoming TWO performance of "Sons of the Prophet" which opens Feb. 7 at the Trinity Centre, 407 W. Fifth St.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
