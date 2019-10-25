Thrilling through the art of dance

Dancers of Musick Studios hope to chill and thrill audiences on Friday, Oct. 25 and Saturday during the third annual fall dance showcase, A Nightmare on Frederica Street Resurrection.
The performance picks up where the last two years left off. The first year of the performance was about a haunted house. Last year's was about ghostbusters investigating the house, and this year's performance is about a graveyard behind the haunted house. Each performance is unique in that it features varying dances to help move the story along, according to Jayrolynn Oliver, one of the show's directors.
Oliver said the idea for a fall showcase was developed because leaders at Musick Studios decided their dancers are too talented to only be featured in a spring show.
"Our kids love it because they get to dress up," she said. "We have themed dances throughout. We keep it age-appropriate."
She said there is a dance centered around the movie "The Incredibles," as well as one for films "Bird Box," "The Ring," "Us" and Scream."
LeAnn Musick, owner of Musick Studios who will help to move the show along from backstage this year, said the kids really get into the show and "uphold its name, to say the least," with visual effects like blood and other spooky things. They have also taken it upon themselves to challenge one another to scare audience members in a fun way.
She said each year the studio does the show, the dancers improve.
"I feel like the flow of the show is getting better and easier every year," she said. "The kids are learning more responsibility, they are understanding the performance quality, they are learning how to transition to character. I think that's what's making it come alive."
Oliver said audiences can expect a fun, jam-packed show that is fast-paced. There is a surprise around every corner, and audiences should expect the unexpected.
Musick advised audience members not to sit in the isles because dancers are likely to walk among the crowd, hoping to incite them in a fun way.
"I was in rehearsal last night, and they scared me!" she said. "They kind of get into that. They are hoping to get some screams out of the audience."
The show will take place from 7:30 to 9:30 Friday, Oct. 25, and there will be performances at 1 p.m., 6 p.m., and 8 p.m. Saturday. All shows will be at The Empress Theatre, 418 Frederica St.
While Friday's show is sold out, there are still tickets available for Saturday shows but they are selling quickly, and Musick advised attendees to purchase their tickets as soon as possible.
Tickets for the shows are $17 each for adults, and $12 each for children, plus $2 handling fees per ticket. Tickets are on sale online at theatreworkshop.org or by calling the TWO Box Office at 270-683-5333.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.