Jordan Blake Key couldn't decide between "Baba Yaga and the Black Sunflower" and "Three Oranges" when it came to choosing the next children's play with Theatre Workshop of Owensboro that he would be directing.
So he pieced the two together.
"Baba Yaga and the Black Sunflower and Three Oranges" opens Friday at the Empress Theatre, and Key called it a unique opportunity, not just for the students involved, but for the community as well.
"This is something really different for theater around here," he said. "This show, like this, will never be performed again. This is a one-time thing. No one is going to take these two scripts and mash them into one production again. It's a once in a lifetime kind of thing."
The show is essentially two stories woven together. The first, "Baba Yaga and the Black Sunflower" is a musical set in old Russia that follows a young girl who meets mysterious characters as she searches for her baby brother. The second is "Three Oranges," a comedy about a prince who is cursed by a witch and must go in search of a rare fruit.
There are about 25 students in the cast ranging in age from 8 to 15. There are even three young folks performing technician duties on the sound board, the light board and as the spotlight operator.
Key said it's been a "wild ride" to do something like this, especially for his directorial debut with TWO.
"We have two casts doing two different shows that are actually one show," he said. "It's been interesting on how to figure all that out and how to make a cohesive artistic thing out of two separate scripts."
He also said it has given a different opportunity to the performers. At one point, Key asked all the students involved if they have done something they have never done before, and he said all students raised their hands.
Kaylee Nichols, 14, portrays the lead character in the role, Maryushka, a 10-year-old girl who is a bit of a trouble-maker. Kaylee said she has enjoyed the production and looks forward to opening night.
"It's a really good show, and it's going really, really good," she said. "We have amazing directors and sound people who are always there to support us and do everything. The cast is amazing."
While she is a little nervous about opening night, she is also excited. She thinks the cast is ready, and that it will be a show audiences will enjoy.
The show continues through Sunday. Friday and Saturday performances are at 7 p.m. and the Sunday matinee begins at 2 p.m.
Tickets for the show are $15 for adults and $12 for students. There will be a $2 surcharge on all tickets purchased at the door, and tickets purchased online include a $1 fee. Tickets may be purchased at the TWO Box Office, 407 W. Fifth St., or by calling 270-683-5333.
To purchase tickets online, or to learn more information about the show visit theatreworkshop.org.
This show is sponsored by Open Door Fellowship, a Unitarian Universalist congregation.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
