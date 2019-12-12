Thad Mayhugh has never directed the same show twice until "The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe," which Theatre Workshop of Owensboro will present starting on Friday at the Empress Theatre, 418 Frederica St.
The show, which is based on the popular children's books, "The Chronicles of Narnia" written by C.S. Lewis, runs through the weekend. Friday and Saturday performances are at 7:30 p.m. and the Sunday matinee is at 2 p.m.
"It's been really exciting, but also it brings interesting challenges," Mayhugh said about returning to direct the show. "We have some of the same costumes, but it's a mostly-different cast. Different people are portraying the same characters, which is always interesting."
The novel, originally published in 1950, tells the story of siblings Peter, Susan, Edmund and Lucy as they are evacuated from London during the Blitz and are sent to the country to stay with an old professor. There they stumble upon an old wardrobe that leads them to the magical land of Narnia.
According to Mayhugh, TWO education coordinator, this show was performed in 2015, and while some cast members are returning to reprise their roles, there are many new faces. This is one of the only plays in the year that TWO performs that is cast with both children and adults.
Todd Reynolds, TWO executive director, is cast again as Aslan, the Great Lion.
Reynolds said he enjoys casts made up of both adults and the youthful members of Owensboro's theater group.
"I love the energy, enthusiasm and joy the kids bring to any production," he said.
After TWO performed this play four years ago, Reynolds recalled talking to a friend whose daughter was eyeing him during their whole conversation. As he walked away from them, he heard the little girl say "That's the lion!"
Audiences enjoy Aslan, Reynolds said, especially children.
"He's a great character. He's an iconic figure in literature and Christian ideology," he said.
Tickets for the play are $18 for adults and $12 for students. There will be a $2 surcharge for tickets purchased at the door. Tickets may also be purchased in advance by calling the box office at 270-683-5333, or by visiting theatreworkshop.org.
This show's sponsor is Greenstone Services.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
