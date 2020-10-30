The members of Vinyl Groove will be celebrating Halloween on Saturday with a performance on the Overlook Stage in Smothers Park at 7 p.m.
It’s the final night of this year’s “Live on the Banks,” a free music series that the city launched in 2013 to bring people downtown on Saturday nights.
“I love playing there,” Joshua Orion, who plays guitar and keyboards and sings with Vinyl Groove, said this week. “That shell reverberates some, but I think it’s a great venue.”
He said, “We always have a good crowd. I hope it’s not too cold though.”
Because it’s Halloween, Orion said, “We’ll be doing some spooky songs, like “Spooky,” “Black Magic Woman” and “Bad Moon Rising.”
There will be a full moon on Halloween this year for the first time since 1944.
Vinyl Groove has been together for six years.
They started out as the house band at Three Monkeys 4th Street Pub, 1006 E. Fourth St., in 2014.
“We’ve had the same lineup the whole time,” Orion said. “We do a lot of classic rock, Led Zeppelin, Otis Redding, the Rolling Stones, Grateful Dead, Sam and Dave, Allman Brothers.”
Band members are Orion; D. Scott Lloyd, vocals and bass; Steve Hall, vocals and saxophones; Margaret Rose, vocals and trumpet; and David Martin, drums and percussion.
Like most bands, Vinyl Groove has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic this year.
“We’ve played about half as many shows this year as we usually do,” Orion said. “But it’s more important that everybody stays safe.”
He said the band has played all outdoor shows this year.
Orion said, “I started playing guitar when I was 13. I’m 33 now, so that’s 20 years.”
Some of his earliest performances as a solo act with an acoustic guitar were at The Creme Coffee House downtown and the old Paradise City on Kentucky 54.
He drew inspiration from artists like Jimi Hendrix, Jimmy Page, Sam Cooke, Sam & Dave, and America, Orion said.
Skylar & Sofia will be performing on the Allen Street Gazebo at 7 p.m. Saturday as well.
