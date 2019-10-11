We Banjo 3 coming to HoF

The first thing you notice about We Banjo 3, the Irish band, is that there are four musicians and only one banjo.
So, where did the name come from?
"When we started out almost 10 years ago, it was just three of us and we all played banjo," David Howley, lead singer and multi-instrumentalist, explained recently.
"But we've grown into a full band since," he said. "Sometimes, we even have a brass section too."
They'll be performing at 7 p.m. Saturday in Woodward Theatre at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum.
Tickets are $24 and $27.
They are available at bluegrasshall.org.
"We Banjo 3 became an instant favorite for ROMP fans" in 2017 and 2018, Carly Smith, marketing director for the Hall of Fame, said recently. "Their energy and crowd interaction combined with their musicianship had everyone on their feet."
Members are Howley and his brother, Martin Howley, and Enda Scahill and his brother, Fergal Scahill.
Their sound has been called a mix of bluegrass, old-time, folk and Irish music.
NPR called them "The Irish Punch Brothers."
But what does the band call its sound?
"What it is is Irish people playing music," Howley said. "We've been dubbed a lot of things, including CeltGrass. But we're really all-inclusive music. It may be a sad, heartbreaking song or a song that has you standing in your seat and dancing."
He said, "Whether it's the first or the 100th time you've seen us, we want it to be fun."
At 28, Howley has been performing for 17 years -- since he was 11.
"The success took us by surprise," he said. "This was a passion project for us. We would show up some place for a show, expecting 50 people to be there and there would be 1,000. We're the first Irish band to get a No. 1 bluegrass album. We're blown away by the reaction to our music."
He's now living in Nashville.
But Howley said, back home in Galway, Ireland, "Me and my brother slept in the same room until we were 10 or 11. We had a tape player playing outside our door at night with Garth Brooks, Doc Watson, the Chieftains and other groups. Our introduction to American music was mostly folk and country. Guy Clark was one of my heroes."
He said, "We like music without borders. During our shows we just keep following the music."
Howley said his biggest influences in bluegrass are Ricky Skaggs and Alison Krauss.
"I've been able to record with Ricky," he said. "We've had an interesting relationship with bluegrass. There's so much bluegrass in Nashville. It's exciting to sit in on jams with other musicians. We're excited to be coming back to Owensboro. We love ROMP. It's such a great experience."
