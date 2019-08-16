The second annual Glenn's Worship on the Water series ends its three-show season during this week's Friday After 5, and organizer Cathy Mullins said it will be remarkable.
The event will take place from 7 to 9 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m., in RiverPark Center's Cannon Hall, and will feature contemporary Christian music. It debuted during last year's Friday After 5 with just one show that was such a success that FA5 Interim Executive Director Kirk Kirkpatrick said compelled them to add two more this year.
"People enjoyed it so much we knew we wanted to bring it back and to add more shows this year," he said.
Mullins said the production is less like a concert and more like an experience, with a 100-person choir singing from their hearts.
"We have about 100 members of our community in what we are calling the all-city choir," she said, describing it as "organic."
"It's a different kind of choir. Members haven't read music off pieces of paper, it's all done by ear and by listening and focusing," she said.
Members of the choir range in ages from 10 to 80 years old and Mullins said it's beautiful to see the cross-section of the community coming together.
The concert also features audiovisuals that will portray song lyrics behind the choir, which will be set up on risers behind the singers on stage. That way the audience can participate, which Mullins encouraged.
This season's Worship on the Water has been successful, and Mullins said next year, the show is planned to continue with at least three concerts and maybe more.
This week's Friday After 5 will be celebrating the agriculture community with large implements and equipment parked downtown, Kirkpatrick said.
"It's always a blast because these big combines are so big, and the kids just love that," he said.
Performing on the Jagoe Homes Patio Stage from 6:30 to 10 p.m. is The Springs, a country/rock husband and wife duo who are no strangers to the FA5 stage.
The Springs are Stewart Halcomb and Holly Helms, who met in the Bluebird Cafe in Nashville, where they were later engaged. They married in September 2015 shortly after they played their first time at Friday After 5.
Halcomb won a Paramount star search competition at 16, and Helms made it to the third round of the preliminaries of NBC's "The Voice." They have performed with Hunter Hayes, Eric Church, Florida-Georgia Line, and many more.
Andy Brasher will perform acoustic favorites from 7 to 10 p.m. in the Atmos Energy Courtyard; Payton Taylor and the WBKR Friday Night Fight Winner will perform from 8 to 11:30 p.m. at the Party and the Kentucky Legend Pier; and 8-track will play from 7 to 9 p.m. on the Roman Subaru Overlook stage.
For more information about Friday After 5, visit fridayafter5.com.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
