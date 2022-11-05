Next Friday is “Veterans Day,” a solemn yet celebratory day of remembrance originating in the wake of World War I as the Allies of the West commemorated the end of that devastating and deadly conflict in 1918.

This holiday, or “holy day,” is not optional. It is the responsibility of all of us to share, remember, mourn, and teach about the lives of those who have served our country in the armed forces, sometimes offering those lives as a sacrifice for the sake of what we always hope is the greater good for all humanity.

Dr. Jonathan Eric Carroll, KLPC, NCPC, NCCE, is a state-licensed mental health professional, is an ACPE psychotherapist, and is the Founder of The Clinic @ The Montgomery, a center for therapy, parenting coordination, custody evaluation, and business consulting in downtown Owensboro. Dr. Carroll serves also as the Grief Therapist for 10 funeral homes in the region. Visit www.themontgomeryclinic.com.

