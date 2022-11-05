Next Friday is “Veterans Day,” a solemn yet celebratory day of remembrance originating in the wake of World War I as the Allies of the West commemorated the end of that devastating and deadly conflict in 1918.
This holiday, or “holy day,” is not optional. It is the responsibility of all of us to share, remember, mourn, and teach about the lives of those who have served our country in the armed forces, sometimes offering those lives as a sacrifice for the sake of what we always hope is the greater good for all humanity.
It seems always necessary to be reminded that there is a stark difference between Memorial Day in May and Veterans Day in November. Memorial Day is a national day of mourning and remembrance in honor of the lives lost in our nation’s wars. It is a memorial for those who served our country and who died doing it.
Veterans Day is a day to remember, honor, and regard all living servicewomen and men. It is a day of celebrating those who served or are serving our county and who live!
So this weekend is for you, the active duty soldiers, reservists, medical personnel, military chaplains, and families of servicewomen and men. You who have donned a uniform, sat at a desk, stood at attention, saluted a superior, left a weeping spouse on a dock or tarmac, sustained an injury, or crawled out of a trench with gun in hand and fire overhead.
It is sad that you were ever asked to put yourself in harm’s way to begin with; sad that our nation or any nation has failed to establish a more humane way to handle international conflicts; sad that people must still leave their families in order to be weaponized for the sake of the higher good.
You are the heroes of our nation’s past and present. This Veterans Day is for you.
This is for you who have served, and have sometimes fought for, the United States of America, and have lived to tell about it, or not to tell about it all, because talking about it is excruciating, scary, and dangerous. This is for you.
One day isn’t enough though, I know. It is a start, and it matters, but only if we do what we’ve been invited to do.
To pause.
To take notice.
To remember.
To give thanks.
To express our appreciation by acknowledging the service that our veterans have provided, making a peaceful life possible for us.
How do we do that? How can we give adequate thanks to people who gave years of their lives in service to the defense of our nation and of all of us who sleep peacefully within its borders night after night?
With words?
Silence?
A parade?
A day off?
Those are nice for starters. Then what?
The problem as I see it is that our nation can never really serve our veterans in any way similar to how they have served us. We feel at a loss. How do you repay that kind of thing?
What do you typically do when you can’t think of anything to give, to say, to do for someone who has contributed to your life, your sense of well-being, your safety in ways too significant to name? How do you repay them?
You don’t. There is no such thing as repayment, mostly because that isn’t what this is all about.
We have never been asked to repay a debt, but rather to acknowledge what has been given, what sacrifices were made, what has been made possible now because of what someone has done for us.
What do we typically do to respond with gratitude to that kind of service?
It’s safe to say, I think that we usually do nothing at all.
Oh, we have a general feeling of gratitude. We may make donations to organizations that assist veterans. We may say “Thank you” to a person in uniform. We watch those tear-jerking videos of soldiers surprising their loved ones in a dramatic return home. We smile, we cry, we know how powerful that is.
But then what?
May I suggest that doing nothing is not an option.
Never was. Never will be.
The Bible that Jesus knew tells us that we all are to honor our mothers and our fathers.
We do that, or at least we try.
We give thanks for the years of sacrifice they offered to us as they took our lives in their hands in order to provide for us, shelter us, teach us, shape us, and help to make us who we are.
How can we give adequate thanks to them? By how we live our lives. By seeking to be kind, compassionate, forgiving, hopeful, diligent, responsible, and honest people. To reflect their love for us well in how we live, work, love, and exist in the world.
Could we ever repay our parents adequately? No. But we try.
And when they become old and tired and in need of help, we rise up, come to their side, and provide for them, shelter them, and make sure that they are taken care of until the end of their days.
In short, we give thanks to our parents by being good to the world and providing for them when they are in need.
There is our answer.
How do we honor our veterans?
We commit to being good to others, being good to the world, showing kindness, compassion, love, and forgiveness, and then we provide for them when they are in need.
Veterans do not come home to live a hero’s life, with unending accolades and benefits. The accolades are few and the benefits are complicated and often hard to get.
We must do what we can. What is that exactly?
Don’t forget them.
Say thank you to the veterans in your family and in your life.
Join organizations that seek to provide for the psychological, emotional, and spiritual needs that veterans will always have. Don’t overlook veterans’ families, either.
They make sacrifices, too.
Read what you can to become informed about the Vietnam and Korean conflicts, as well as the Iraq and Afghanistan wars.
Write letters to your elected representatives demanding that they send men and women into dangerous and hostile territories only as a last resort after every diplomatic effort has proven unsuccessful, only when there are clearly defined objectives that outweigh the tragic effects of any way, and only when there is a large prospect for success and an exit plan, in order to return our troops to their families.
Then, be an advocate for peace in your own life, home, relationships, place of work and worship, and community.
Respect others. Have each other’s back.
Veterans simply ask that you live your life well as a testament to your gratitude, and as proof that what they gave they did not give in vain.
