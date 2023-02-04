Edilmar “Eddie” and Sulie Villanueva moved into the restaurant business in March of 2019 with a food truck — Taqueria La Bendicion de Dios.
That translates as “The Blessing of God.”
Now, four years later, with a combination of hard work and blessings, the family is about to add a second food truck.
And it has a brick-and-mortar restaurant of the same name at 2710 Kentucky 144.
The building was most recently Y-Not Pizza and Wings and before that Diane’s Bakery Delights.
Sulie Villanueva said, “We were looking for a kitchen for our food trucks. But we decided to open the front (of the building) and see how it goes. Our main focus is still the trucks.”
She said, “We’ve been here since the end of November. It’s been a slow opening. It comes in spurts.”
The truck was parked on Halifax Drive two years ago and then the family moved it to Lewisport.
It also moved around to different locations in town.
“Some of our customers from the food truck come in, some from Lewisport and some from Halifax,” Villanueva said.
Her husband worked at La Fiesta years ago and then spent 17 years at Hyland Filter Service.
“But his passion is cooking,” Villanueva said. “He’s a really good cook.”
They’ve been together 24 years.
Villanueva said in 2019, “He loves to cook. He wanted to do this and the Lord opened the door.”
That’s where the truck and the restaurant’s name originated.
This week Villanueva said, “The Lord’s been good to us. Everything we have is from him. We want to give testimony with the name.”
The restaurant is closed on Sundays and doesn’t sell alcohol.
It’s brightly decorated with colorful painted chairs and booths that came from Mexico.
Tacos are the best sellers on the menu.
And the “Villanueva,” which features seasoned brisket, appears to be a customer favorite.
They also like Quesabirrias, a cross between quesadilla and taco, that originated in Tijuana a few years go.
“It’s really good,” Villanueva said.
She said, “There’s a lot of competition among Mexican restaurants. We try to have something a little different.”
Mexican sweet breads also bring people in, she said.
