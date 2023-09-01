Todd Tilghman, winner of season 18 of NBC’s “The Voice” will be the headlining act for Friday After 5’s 16th and final week of the 2023 season on the Jagoe Homes Riverfront Live Stage behind the Holiday Inn Owensboro Riverfront.
His performance will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Tilghman will be joined by guitarist Hank Linderman, who has worked with America, Don Henley, the Eagles and Chicago; Gary Griffin, keyboardist for the Beach Boys; bassist Gordy Wilcher of the local group the Velvet Bombers; drummer Logan Howard of local groups like Nick Cheek & the Golden Hour; and local blues artist and guitarist Tommy Stillwell.
Additional acts performing on the Jagoe Homes stage throughout the evening include Annabel Whitledge, Sarah Beth Brewer, Clint Campbell and Steve Bridgmon, who will also serve as emcee.
The final night lineup also includes the multi-genre band Fire-N-Ice performing from 7-9 p.m. on the Romain Subaru Overlook Stage and the country rock group Uncharted, WBKR’s “Friday Night Fights” winner, playing from 8:30-11:30 p.m. on the Ruoff Mortgage Party Stage.
