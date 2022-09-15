The 15th annual Voices of Elmwood will return at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at the Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery.

The annual event, which is a collaborative effort between the Owensboro Museum of Science and History and the Daviess County Public Library and sponsored by Dahl & Groezinger, Inc., will honor the region’s past and lives of many people buried at the cemetery through 10 new stories to be performed by local actors dressed in period pieces and directed by Carolyn Greer.

