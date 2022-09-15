The 15th annual Voices of Elmwood will return at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at the Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery.
The annual event, which is a collaborative effort between the Owensboro Museum of Science and History and the Daviess County Public Library and sponsored by Dahl & Groezinger, Inc., will honor the region’s past and lives of many people buried at the cemetery through 10 new stories to be performed by local actors dressed in period pieces and directed by Carolyn Greer.
Over 75 community volunteers help create and put on the event.
Patrons in attendance will be brought to each story via trailer guides with built-in seating, with trailers leaving every 30 minutes and will stop for each presentation. The last trailer will leave at 9 p.m. each night.
An additional story will be offered when people get on the trailer before making their way to each of the 10 stories.
Kathy Olson, chief executive officer of the Owensboro Museum of Science and History, is looking forward to celebrating its 15th year, or 150 historical narratives that have been presented, without concerns regarding COVID.
“It’s wonderful, especially after we had to basically do a digital/online version in 2020,” she said. “We had just a few performances outdoors under the tent … with social distancing …. It was a very odd year and very stressful for everybody.”
While the event was able to be performed more regularly last year with the trailer rides returning, Olson said it was “nothing like the live performances over the three weekends that we’ve done traditionally.”
“...We were still following COVID protocols, so we’re kind of back to normal this year,” she said.
Since starting the event in 2008, Olson said it’s been a way for the museum to share history with the community in a “meaningful way,” while also finding a way to catch the public’s attention to help with ticket sales.
“It was a way to support the museum but we really wanted to uncover and share some of the history,” she said. “...For us, it was an opportunity to share history in a format that people are more likely to pay attention to.”
Olson emphasizes the importance of people taking the opportunity to learn more about the past.
“Knowing your history and understanding how your own local history should send you the world’s history is incredibly important for so many different reasons,” she said. “There’s a curiosity factor, but there’s also just understanding the social structures of your community and you can learn a tremendous amount.”
Olson is happy to provide education to the community about its history, with particular focus on the 19th century, and how it may correlate with the present day.
“As we started uncovering all these stories, almost always, there was some sort of commonality,” she said. “...You start to see the connections, you start to see the trends. ...It doesn’t seem like the past anymore; it seems like one continuous story.”
Olson said they are able to bring history to life and the volunteers become very engaged throughout the process.
“Everyone that’s involved becomes attached to the people that they are researching or the people they are portraying or writing about,” she said. “It’s very personal to learn about somebody’s life and try to relay that to other people. You feel very close to them.”
Showings will continue starting at 6 p.m. each Thursday, Friday and Saturday through Oct. 1, with each tour lasting about 75 minutes.
Tent shows will also be offered beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29 through Saturday, Oct. 1.
Patrons should arrive about 15 minutes early. The event is not recommended for children under 12 years old.
Tickets are available now at owensborotickets.com or by contacting the museum at 270-687-2732.
Group sales of ten or more will receive a 10% discount.
This year’s stories will include the following per the official Voices of Elmwood program:
Daughters of the American Revolution General Evan Shelby Chapter: Join three charter members of the local General Evan Shelby Chapter of the D.A.R., Rosa Burwell Todd (1849-1911), Susan Elizabeth Taylor (1863-1936) and Elizabeth Taylor Wandling (1849-1909) as they prepare for a special anniversary celebration at the First Presbyterian Church.
John Daviess: Born in 1779 in Virginia, Daviess was known for his fine mind and outstanding oration skills. One elderly Owensboro resident declared, “John Daveiss can get up and say things in a public speech that he had never thought of before and would never think of again!”
Georgia Merriweather: Born in 1860, Merriweather made Owensboro a better community for all of its citizens. A founding member of the Mary Harding home, she devoted years of service to the institution.
Mike Callas: Born in Greece in 1889, Callas was 15 years old when he sailed to the United States and got his start as a shoe shine boy to a business owner and tireless community servant is a classic story of “the American Dream.”
Virginia Anne Triplett: Born in 1807, Triplett received the type of education available only to wealthy families. According to her husband Robert Triplett’s autobiography, it was the combination of her beauty, demeanor and well-educated mind that attracted him. Entitled “Roland Trevor: or the Pilot of Human Life” the book provides a wealth of insight into the couple’s courtship and life, the early history of Kentucky and of Owensboro in particular.
Cliffordean and Hugh Potter: Cliffordean Hammond Potter, born in 1908, and Hugh Oliver Potter, Sr., born in 1905 were exact opposites in their mannerisms. He was well known for his slow and taciturn talking style. Cliffordean’s speech was fast, lively and loud. Together they educated and entertained the Owensboro region for almost four decades.
Moneta Sleet, Sr.: Born in 1893 in Boyle County, Sleet, Sr. devoted most of his adult life to the West Kentucky Vocational School and to his family. His namesake, Moneta Sleet, Jr., was the first African American man to win the Pulitzer and the first African-American to win the Pulitzer for Journalism.
William Rapier: Born in 1869, Rapier inherited the large family farm in western Daviess County at 15 years old. An entrepreneur in heart and mind, he started the Ellendale Fair and Ellendale Commercial College on the family farm and later two very successful grain and seed companies.
Susan Hart Smith: Born Susan Peyton Hart in 1869 to two Owensboro educators, she followed in her parents’ footsteps becoming a musician and educator. A founding member of Owensboro’s Saturday Musicale, she was known both for her talent, her dedication to the community and her sense of humor.
The Smiths: Identity theft is not just a product of our 21st century world. The confusing and hilarious tale of the Smiths offers a glimpse into identity theft 19th century style.
