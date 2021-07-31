While on a mission to figure out where she belongs in the Catholic church, Jasey Hartz and some of her friends formed what they have dubbed the “Half-olics” group.
Officially called Common Thread, the group has been meeting weekly for about six months. While many are lifelong Catholics and have never left the church, they had questions regarding the faith and sought out a safe space to have them answered.
Father Larry Hostetter, who has been a priest for 34 years and who holds a doctorate in sacred theology, joined the group to provide some of that insight.
Through this partnership and friendship a project was born that could hopefully bring this conversation to more individuals: a podcast.
The “Fighting Catholic Jetlag” podcast began about two months ago. Hartz and Rebeckah Sapp, another member of the Common Thread group, meet with Hostetter every week to discuss themes in Catholicism and answer questions.
Hostetter, who is also the president of Brescia University, said the intended audience for the podcast are Catholics who might feel disconnected from the church, or any individuals who just have questions about the faith.
“We are trying to provide a safe space to have open and frank discussions about Catholic things without judgement, and maybe put to rest some misconceptions,” Hostetter said.
It’s the hope of the podcast creators that it also can expand everyone’s understanding of what the Catholic church teaches, and explain that there really is room for everybody at the table.
Sapp serves as co-producer and audio engineer, and Hartz and Hostetter are co-hosts. Hartz brings questions and conversation to Hostetter who uses his extensive background in theology to answer them.Lauren McCrary, Brescia vice president for executive affairs and chief of staff, also co-produces.
Now that there are a few episodes recorded of the podcast, and it has amassed a few listeners, its producers also accept questions from the public. Each of the five episodes averages about 125 listens.
Hartz said there is a need for Catholics who have maybe left the church, or who want to find their way back to the church, who want to strengthen their faith and knowledge. Discussions range from science to evolution, society, creation, family, LGBTQ issues, women in the church, and more.
The idea, Hartz said, is for listeners to have questions answered to hopefully find what they need to become closer
to God.
“For a lot of us Catholics, we’re one foot in, one foot out,” she said. “We feel too Catholic to go anywhere else, but not Catholic enough to be in church, and we are doing ourselves a disservice, and it’s a disservice to the church as well.”
Hostetter doesn’t spend the time on the podcast preaching, she said, which is an important distinction. The podcast is about having thoughtful conversation and discussion.
McCrary said Hartz and Hostetter compliment one another well on the podcast.
“Jasey is full of faith, very spiritual, but has questions about the church, and Father Larry has a doctorate in theology, so he has the base for her questions,” McCrary said. “She’s not coming from this in an aggressive way, but a ‘help me understand’ genuine inquisitiveness.”
Those who are interested in learning more about the “Fighting Catholic Jetlag” podcast can do so by visiting its social media pages. The podcast can be listened to on all major platforms, including Spotify and Apple Podcasts.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.