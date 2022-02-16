Julianna Allen likes volunteering because it’s a way for her to give back to the community in some way.
Allen, 17, is an Owensboro High School junior who maintains a rigorous AP class schedule. She has her sights set on attending the Governor’s Scholar Program this summer, and is already planning for her future after high school.
Making time in her busy schedule to volunteer is important to her, and she spends several hours a month assisting with various organizations and nonprofits in the city and county.
Most notably, Allen is heavily involved in Impact 100 NextGen, a spin-off group of Impact 100 for teen girls. There are about 100 teen members in the group, and each member donates $100 upon membership, which is then put toward the Impact 100 grants given each year.
Being involved in that group in particular has left a powerful impression on Allen.
“It just shows what people can do when they come together for a cause,” she said.
As part of the grant-giving process, NextGen members visit the sites of grant finalists. Those visits have opened up Allen’s eyes to the power of nonprofits in the community.
She has been able to see first hand what the organizations are doing to help the people of Owensboro and Daviess County.
Julianna also volunteers with Beverly’s Hearty Slice, which feeds people in Kendall-Perkins Park in Owensboro each week. She loves spending time with that group because she’s able to connect with people one-on-one.
“Doing your part makes such a big difference in the community,” she said. “Even just one person makes such a big difference. It’s fulfilling to know you have helped out in some way. I would encourage everybody to put themselves out there to do what they can.”
While Allen hasn’t decided what she will be studying after high school, she would like to attend the University of Kentucky. She has interests in business, but also is considering a field in allied health.
Pat Hume, OHS guidance counselor who has worked with Allen since she entered high school, said she has also spent some time volunteering in the school’s front office.
For her to maintain her strict school schedule, and still make herself available to give her free time to the community is impressive to him.
Hume said students who volunteer throughout the community become well-rounded individuals, which is beneficial to their lives in many ways. Volunteering provides students with time management skills, and they gain many different perspectives, and how their time can help bring positive outcomes for others.
“I have found that many of our students get a lot out of their volunteer work,” he said. “They learn more about themselves, learn responsibility, and learn what it’s like to be of service to others.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
