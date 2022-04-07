Volunteers are the backbone of any non-profit organization and the Senior Community Center is no exception.
April is Volunteer Appreciation Month and we want to focus on ours a bit more this month than normal.
We couldn’t offer all of our services and activities — current and future — without volunteers. And we see that it’s a double blessing to the volunteer.
Prior to the pandemic closing the Senior Center in March 2020, we had several volunteers working with our staff to help us reach and serve our growing senior population.
Two years later, we are seeing some normalcy return to the Senior Center and we’re looking for volunteers again … to help us with current programs and to start some new programs.
One of those new programs is our pet assistance program called Pet Meals on Wheels that is available to anyone who receives either home delivered or congregate meals.
In December, we received a grant from Meals on Wheels America and PetSmart Charities to develop a program that assists our meal clients with their pet needs, whether that be with food, supplies and possibly veterinarian services.
This is exciting in a couple of ways. First, it will allow us to provide another level of care and support to our MoW clients that hasn’t been offered previously. Second, the Senior Community Center was one of a few to be selected for this inaugural nationwide program by Meals on Wheels America.
With the grant, we’ve been matched as a mentee program with a more-established pet assistance program that’s operating from a Senior Center in Athens, Georgia.
We have partnered with Kentucky Wesleyan College and its zoology department to hire one of their students, Abby Greene, who has been conducting surveys with pet owner clients to determine what their needs are and how this program can enhance their quality of life. To date, we have about 30 seniors that qualify. We hope this is a small start to what could be a big benefit to the senior community.
This is where volunteers are needed — to help deliver food and supplies to clients and their pets, organize donations, and possibly walk dogs for our seniors.
Volunteers don’t have to be 60 and over — all ages are welcome.
Maybe a parent/child, who loves animals, would be interested. Or some friends who are looking for a group project. Please contact me if you’re interested or know someone who is.
We are hoping to get this program started in the summer.
If animals aren’t your thing, we have plenty of other volunteer opportunities at the Senior Center, specifically we’re needing a front desk greeter now that our dear Elizabeth Lewis has retired (after 15-plus years of service to seniors); folks to help in the Pin Cushion gift shop; a teacher to lead computer classes in our soon-to-be new computer lab; and office/clerical support, to name a few.
When we have special events, such as dances and fundraisers, we also need volunteers. Please contact me or Tiffanye Corsey for more information.
One wonderful thing about volunteering is that you can do it in your own timeframe, availability, and interests.
Dean helps package and deliver meals weekly. Diana is using her expertise to update spreadsheets and databases. Rachael has a knack for decorating and keeps our rooms and offices updated in seasonal decorations.
Mary Ann faithfully picks up food from Owensboro Health and then works with Corina and Ann to package our weekend frozen meals.
Joyce and Susie are making sure our homebound seniors receive greeting cards on special occasions. Sharon and Frieda lead line dancing class, and many, many more examples.
Where do you see your name and gifts?
Volunteering at the Senior Center is a great way to serve the community, with your skills and interests, and be a blessing to others.
And I know you’ll be blessed, as well.
