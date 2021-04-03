In this column, we looked at Ash Wednesday and the beginning of Lent. We checked in midway through Lent.
Today, we consider how Lent concludes and what follows.
The forty days of Lent ended this past Thursday evening. We entered the three days (in Latin: “triduum) of Jesus’ suffering, dying and rising. In the biblical reckoning of time the new day began as the sun set the previous evening.
What we in the Catholic Church know as Holy Thursday evening, in biblical reckoning occurs on Good Friday. On this evening, we remember the Last Supper and the events that follow in the Garden of Gethsemane and beyond; on the day of Good Friday we remember the Passion (suffering) and death of Jesus; on Easter Sunday we celebrate the Resurrection.
Tucked between these foundations of Christian faith is Holy Saturday. On this day in the Catholic Church, no services are allowed — we simply wait.
On this day, I am most at peace. I am keenly aware that Jesus lies in the tomb. It is spring — the sun shines, dandelions bloom amid the green of lawns.
Perhaps this “day between” mirrors where we as Christians now stand: between earth and heaven, between dying with Christ in the waters of baptism and rising with him to a life beyond that we know.
When my grandmother Rose Keller died, we drove from the funeral at St. Martin’s parish in Rome to the nearest parish with a cemetery: St. Anthony’s in Browns Valley. Around her grave are buried her children.
At that time, my mother and father purchased a plot for our family. The plot is located at the top of the ridge on which the cemetery is situated and overlooks a broad valley on the other side. Its beauty amazes me.
Several months ago, I was going through the drive-thru at Panera with several dogs in the car and the server asked if I wanted “pup cups” — small cups with whipped cream. It became an instant hit.
As I considered places where I could drink my coffee and the dogs have their treat, St. Anthony’s came to mind: a few miles down the road and in the countryside.
And so began the ritual: we stop for pup cups and head to St. Anthony’s. I walk for exercise, the dogs run; they have their treat, I have mine. I visit the graves of family and pray for them.
At first, I knelt alongside the grave of my sister, who died most recently. I now kneel between the graves of my sister and my parents. Directly before us are the Keller graves. Here I am amid family, here I am at home.
This is holy ground: here rest our fathers and mothers, brothers, sisters and ancestors.
Generations are gathered here. In its prayer for the blessing of a grave, the Church prays: “Lord Jesus Christ, by your own three days in the tomb, you hallowed the graves of all who believe in you and so made the grave a sign of hope that promises resurrection, even as it claims our mortal bodies.”
I am honored as I walk along the road that winds through the cemetery and read the names of those buried here. Like us on this Holy Saturday, they are in between as well. Together we wait.
The Rev. Ray Clark is a priest of the Diocese of Owensboro.
