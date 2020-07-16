I am a runner.
Seems strange that you would start out an article about walking by saying that you are a runner but, I am. I have run for years and ran many, many miles in many, many places.
Things go by quickly and in a hurry when you are a runner (some more quickly than others depending on your speed) so you don’t always get to enjoy your surroundings.
Also, with running, and being in a hurry, I would say that you don’t get to enjoy things as much as you would like. Don’t get me wrong! Running is therapeutic for me and I do enjoy my surroundings but the fact of the matter is that when you slow down, you see more.
Although I am a runner, sometimes I don’t want to run. It doesn’t feel smooth and effortless many times but I still need to get outside and get some exercise, so I have done something different and began to walk some.
I gave myself permission to take it a little easier on some days (recovery is important) and go for a walk instead of a run and you know what? I really ENJOY it! ENJOY is the correct word and the best way to describe it for me.
I particularly enjoy walking around the neighborhoods surrounding the Healthpark. The streets are fairly quiet. The trees are big and beautiful. The plants are colorful. I feel thankful. The walk allows me to escape my work and my responsibilities and just have that time for myself and my thoughts.
It brings me peace as I think about all I have and have to be grateful for. At times, the walk has helped me sort through problems as I think through them and talk through them in my head.
I guess you would say it brings me some clarity. I can also tell you that I have never finished a walk and wished I had not done it. There have been times where I left it off and missed it.
There is a lot of negative things in the world today. I don’t have to tell you that as you see the news just as I do. It is easy to get caught up in this negativity and difficulties in life and before you know it, you have gone “down the hole.”
I want to encourage you to use walking as a tool for your physical health, but also for your mental health. I want to challenge you to get out there just as I do — and as many others do — and give it a try.
Feel the sun’s warmth and the breeze blowing. Notice nature and the beauty of creation. Focus on all you have to be thankful for and I believe you will find it as time well spent.
I’ll still continue to be a runner but I’ll add some days in for walking, too!
Jason Anderson is the manager of Health and Fitness at the Owensboro Health Healthpark.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.