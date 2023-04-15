“For as the earth brings forth its sprouts, and as a garden causes what is sown in it to sprout up, so the Lord God will cause righteousness and praise to sprout up before all the nations.” — Isaiah 61:11

It is amazing watching nature come to life with springtime colors so glorious, dazzling and vibrant, they almost take your breath away. Sparrows wake us from our slumber, singing morning melodies to their babies. What joy they bring! Spring is that hopeful reminder that God can make all things new again. The Song of Solomon 2:11-12 talks about the season of beauty and splendor. “Look, the winter is past, and the rains are over and gone. The flowers are springing up, the season of singing birds has come, and the cooing of turtledoves fills the air.”

