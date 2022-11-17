The Society of St. Vincent de Paul of Western Kentucky has launched its “Warmth for the Holidays” donation drive in hopes of collecting gloves, blankets, coats and other winter apparel to donate to local shelters ahead of the winter season.
Richard Remp-Morris, chief executive officer of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul of Western Kentucky, said this is the first year for the initiative.
“Last year, we did a canned food (and) nonperishable food drive,” he said, “(but) this year, we heard from some of our community partners at the different shelters that after socks — a lot of people don’t know — the most requested thing at a shelter is always going to be gloves, hats and scarves, (along with) other warm outerwear. We wanted to help our community partners with that.”
Remp-Morris said the organization is requesting the community help by dropping off donations for all ages at Greenwell-Chisholm Printing Company, Jerry Ray Davis Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Simply Chic Home Accents or either Fifth Third Bank locations on Frederica Street.
Donations will be collected by each entity until Dec. 15 and will be distributed shortly after, according to Remp-Morris.
“...We see where the weather is going, we all see where the challenges are right now economically,” he said. “We just want to assist and help anyway possible.”
Remp-Morris said donations in general have been seeing “a huge decline” in recent years for nonprofits, especially in monetary donations.
“We’re seeing a 60% decline, … which hurts our ability to (help people) get the assistance they need, or (pay for) utility bills, food, rent and other needs,” he said.
He also said that clothing donations have been “way down,” though the need is apparent.
“The need has certainly increased,” he said. “What people aren’t aware of is there’s an increased homeless population in our community. …A lot of people, through no fault of their own, have either lost jobs or were ill.
“…Our requests have probably tripled in also the amount that people need, (such as) the cost of electricity, the cost of heating a home. That’s all increased as well.”
For Remp-Morris, being able to help those that may be struggling is a “humbling experience.”
“It is a tremendous joy and a privilege,” he said. “One of the things that we say … is ‘Neighbors in need are a gift to us; they are not a burden.’ In the society, myself included, we feel a special calling to servant leadership to serve anyone in need. That’s our primary focus. It’s such a gift and a pleasure to be able to serve in any capacity for anyone that is in need ….”
If interested in making a monetary donation, people are invited to drop it off at the St. Vincent de Paul — Owensboro Thrift Store, 200 E. 18th St., or send it to St. Vincent de Paul, P.O. Box 1203, Owensboro, KY 42302.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.