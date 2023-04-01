Well, spring is officially upon us, and spring brings storms.
With all the rain we have received, our pond is actually full of water! Being this close to the river, whenever we have a heavy rain event, it floods around the Joe Ford Nature Center.
At this time, we have water over portions of our nature trails, so I would like our visitors to be mindful of that.
When I pulled onto the road that leads to the nature center today, I saw something that looked like a little armored dinosaur crossing the road toward our pond. I jumped out of my car and discovered this was a common snapping turtle. It was so ugly that it was cute.
I noticed when I picked it up and placed it next to the pond that it started to stink. This is because when a common snapping turtle feels threatened or stressed, it will release a musky odor from behind its rear legs as a defense mechanism. This makes predators think it is dead and rotten.
Predators will not eat rotten animals due to pathogens in the meat.
I have eaten turtle soup. Somebody told me it was like burgoo. I kindly disagree. I did not care for it.
It’s that time of year when we will start seeing turtles crossing roads to reach bodies of water. It may be tempting to stop and rescue them. One must be very careful, because I have heard stories of people getting hurt trying to do this. I have also heard of people being ticketed by police for doing the exact same thing.
I am getting ready to send out letters for a spring donation drive we are doing. We have several fun events coming up this year.
As a nonprofit, our budget is supported by grants and the generous donations of the public. Please help us continue the legacy of Joe Ford. If you would like to donate, you can send a check or money order to our address at 3870 West 2nd Street, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Be safe, and enjoy all those wonderful spring blooms!
