As we travel to visit family and for vacations, be aware of unwanted insect hitchhikers. One of the invasive insect pests that has moved from state to state by hitchhiking is the spotted lanternfly. This pest damages plants and leaves a sticky mess.

The spotted lanternfly entered the United States in 2014 in Pennsylvania from Asia. At the time of writing this article, it has not been detected in Kentucky. However, it has been found emerging from eggs in Cincinnati this May. University of Kentucky Entomologists are on high alert for its appearance in Kentucky and are involving 4-Hers and Extension Master Gardeners in watching for this pest.

