I just arrived home from Linton, Indiana. I traveled to Goose Pond Fish and Wildlife Area for the annual Marsh Madness Festival.
This is a community-based event that coincides and celebrates the peak Sandhill Crane and waterfowl migration at Goose Pond. It is an absolutely stunning landscape. When the waterfowl take flight, it looks like something straight out of the animated movie “The Lion King.”
I was able to speak with several biologists who stressed the importance of the to waterfowl, as it offers migrating birds a rest stop during their seasonal migration. This site allows them to refuel their bodies for the next part of their journey.
While there, I stopped by Stoll’s Lakeview Restaurant in Loogootee, Indiana. They have an open buffet with the best fried catfish fiddlers you will ever eat!
I am in the process of digging a wildflower garden next to our pond beside the nature center. This has been a chore with all the tree roots I have had to expose and cut through.
I pushed through the soil when out of nowhere I hit something hard. I thought I had hit a piece of concrete. When I reached into the dirt you would not believe what I found. I found a Native American pestle.
This is a tool Native Americans would use to grind maize to create cornmeal. As soon as I pulled it out of the Earth, I shouted out!
Some people walking on the Greenbelt looked at me as if I were a 5 year old. I ran down to the pond and washed my discovery off. I felt like Indiana Jones! Pictures of this discovery are posted on our Facebook page. Be sure to like and follow.
This discovery brought memories of my dad and me hunting for arrowheads along the Green River. I would get tired of walking, and my dad would throw me over his shoulders. I thought I was a 100 feet in the air.
I am grateful to have had such a wonderful dad who would take me on weekend excursions. Matter of fact, that is how I first met Joe Ford.
My dad would take me to the Owensboro Museum of Science and History when it was behind Kentucky Wesleyan College. I remember Joe walking out and talking with my dad about arrowheads.
Memories like this make me miss my dad, but I try to honor him by living the principles he taught me.
After discovering this artifact, I took it inside the nature center. As soon as I stepped in the door, I felt the spirits of Joe and Grace Ford. I saw Joe smiling as Grace stood next to him saying, “How exciting!”
Call me crazy, but I experienced it, so I had to write about it.
Dennis Millay is director of the Joe Ford Nature Center.
