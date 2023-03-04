I just arrived home from Linton, Indiana. I traveled to Goose Pond Fish and Wildlife Area for the annual Marsh Madness Festival.

This is a community-based event that coincides and celebrates the peak Sandhill Crane and waterfowl migration at Goose Pond. It is an absolutely stunning landscape. When the waterfowl take flight, it looks like something straight out of the animated movie “The Lion King.”

Dennis Millay is director of the Joe Ford Nature Center.

