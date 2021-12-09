The holidays are a wonderful time full of celebration and the potential to make life long memories.
But it is important to remember that some face difficult challenges during this time as well, especially those who have lost a loved one the previous year or in years past.
Often, people in this situation choose to shut out the holidays, but the grief doesn’t go away. This act only prevents the joy of celebrating the holiday and your loved one.
The following are ways to celebrate the holidays and remember your loved ones:
Represent Your Loved One
One way to honor your loved one during the holidays, or anytime, is to select two or three of their positive traits and go out of your way to display those. For example, if a loved one was known for sense of humor then one would mindfully tell at least one person a joke or humorous anecdote.
Create a Remembrance Decoration
A separate tree in which you place decorations that remind you of your loved one can be very beneficial. You could invite over additional family and friends and have everyone bring an ornament. Each person could tell the memory that led them to select that ornament before hanging it on the tree.
Donate In Name of Your Loved One
It can help the grieving process to feel you are — carrying on the spirit of the loved one. Finding a cause that was important to your loved one and giving time or money to the cause is a productive way to celebrate them and the holidays.
Include Their Memory in Celebration
It is difficult celebrating with the absence of a loved one. A few ways to keep their memories closer is by sharing stories and memories, placing pictures of your loved one at past holidays around the house, playing their favorite music and making some of their favorite foods.
Give Gifts Celebrating Your Loved One
Grief is not a solo experience. Others are missing your loved ones as well. Giving framed photos, customized calendars, paintings, or blankets with images of your lost love ones serves as excellent ways to celebrate a loved one and help others who are grieving.
These are just few ways to celebrate the holidays while grieving a loved one. Nothing is going to stop the pain of loss, but celebrating their life can add some joy.
David Roark is a Licensed Professional Clinical Counselor (LPCC) at Owensboro Health. He provides counseling services for the Owensboro Health Employee Assistance & Counseling Program located at the Owensboro Health Healthpark.
