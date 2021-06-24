Recently, I sat around a dinner table with five inspirational women for a quarterly connect group meeting. We came together a little over a year ago, and strategically called ourselves the Fuel Group.
The meaning behind that name? A car can’t run on an empty tank, right? Well, people are the same way. We get run down from our daily miles that we need to stop and refuel. And we do that by connecting with others.
As we poured into each other that night, sharing visions and celebrating each other’s achieved goals, we found ourselves passionately talking about a topic that we all instantly connected with — Female Leadership.
I’m not talking about a charge of women screaming, “Girl power!”
I am talking about women who are leading a business, organization, a community, and, most historically, our country.
I am talking about the women who overcame barriers to make their voices heard.
I am talking about the women who learned how to balance career and life through many sacrifices.
I am talking about the women who found strength to lead when no one seemed to be in their corner.
I am not the only woman in this community who has been treated as less than, discredited, or disrespected because I am a woman. Our society is guilty of not just following, but perpetuating historical stereotypes even in roles of leadership.
You all know them. Words like bossy, emotional, irrational. We are made to feel less like leaders because we are also mothers. We are often paid less for the same work and have to work twice as hard to be taken half as seriously.
Women deserve a seat at the table. But do the females of the next generation understand what this means? I am not so sure they do. If I am being honest, I don’t think they are even aware and won’t be until they are unable to find their seat.
If I could give them one takeaway, it would be this: It’s not about pushing away the older, white men from the table. We need to focus on building a whole new table, big enough for everyone to have a seat.
Being a passionate advocate for those with disabilities, I have learned that what you allow will continue. And just because I have spent my life advocating for those with disabilities, doesn’t mean this is where my passion starts and stops. I can’t advocate for one and not the other. A voice is a voice, and deserves to be heard.
I am reminded of the verse from Proverbs 29:18. “Where there is no vision, the people perish.”
There is a vision for the future, where all people are around the table making decisions, leading teams, and building a better future. The vision is there, but we must start to examine the steps we take now to be better, to be more.
I have always said I think most people want to include, embrace, and empower those who are different from them, whether that is based on abilities, gender, race, etc.
They just don’t know how or find it uncomfortable. Therefore, paralyzed with fear, we do nothing. In the sports world, each victory comes from a great playbook that was studied and strategically put into action. It’s time we start developing our own playbook.
Who is ready to walk on the field with me?
In conclusion, I leave you with a quote from Simon Sinek that helps me stay grounded on this journey of re-writing the script for the community in which I live. “There are only two ways to influence human behavior: you can manipulate it or you can inspire it.”
So, let’s stop adapting to the energy in the room and start influencing the energy in the room.
It’s time to shatter the glass ceiling!
Amanda Owen is the founder and executive director of Puzzle Pieces. Follow Amanda’s Blog and podcast Pieces of Me: Perspectives on Inclusion and Acceptance, www.piecesofme.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.